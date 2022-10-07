Read full article on original website
Thailand shooting: Heartbreaking moment 24 kids massacred during their nursery nap time are carried away in tiny coffins
HEARTBREAKING photos show tiny coffins being loaded into a truck after a sacked cop broke into a nursery before stabbing and shooting 24 toddlers as they slept. The maniac slaughtered 38 people in a shocking rampage at a daycare centre in Na Klang, Thailand, then shot his wife and son dead before turning the gun on himself.
Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old
The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
Massacre leaves at least 18 dead including mayor after gunmen storm city hall as horror pics show bullet-riddled walls
AT least 18 people have been killed including a mayor after gunmen stormed as city hall. Shocking pictures show the horror aftermath of what has been branded a "cowardly" assassination in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. The outside of the building was left riddled with bullet holes following the...
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction
An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death
A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
Schoolboy, 12, burnt to death by his own dad with kerosene and a match – because he didn’t do his homework
A DAD has been arrested after setting fire to his 12-year-old son for not doing his homework. Shaheer Khan, from Karachi, Pakistan, died of his injuries two days after his father Nazir set him alight after pouring kerosene over him. The cruel act had apparently been intended to scare the...
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
Father poured boiling water down baby’s throat, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. — A man is facing child abuse charges after police said he poured boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old child. The little girl, named Royalty, suffered severe burns in the attack, WALA reported. “19% of her head is burnt up,” Niktoria Lett, the child’s mother,...
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Protests erupt after boy from downtrodden caste is ‘beaten to death’ by teacher in India
Violent protests broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old boy from the Dalit community died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in a school.Nikhit Kumar, a student at a private school in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh, died 19 days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving incorrect answers in class.According to a police complaint filed by Nikhit’s family, the boy was verbally abused with casteist slurs for being a Dalit – belonging to the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system, formally known as “untouchables”.His family has alleged...
Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed stranger and bragged about it ‘makes bid for release’
Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed a stranger to death and was only caught after bragging about it is seeking to be released from prison after 25 years.Sharon Carr was just 12 years old when she knifed 18-year-old Katie Rackliff more than 30 times in an unprovoked attack in June 1992.The killer, dubbed the Devil’s Daughter, had picked the teenage hairdresser out at random as she walked home from a nightclub in Surrey.The murder went unsolved for two years until Carr attacked a girl with a knife at school in Camberley, Surrey, in June 1994, and tried to strangle two...
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
