ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mass Killing#Manchester United#Thai People#Violent Crime
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Thailand
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Protests erupt after boy from downtrodden caste is ‘beaten to death’ by teacher in India

Violent protests broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old boy from the Dalit community died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in a school.Nikhit Kumar, a student at a private school in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh, died 19 days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving incorrect answers in class.According to a police complaint filed by Nikhit’s family, the boy was verbally abused with casteist slurs for being a Dalit – belonging to the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system, formally known as “untouchables”.His family has alleged...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed stranger and bragged about it ‘makes bid for release’

Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed a stranger to death and was only caught after bragging about it is seeking to be released from prison after 25 years.Sharon Carr was just 12 years old when she knifed 18-year-old Katie Rackliff more than 30 times in an unprovoked attack in June 1992.The killer, dubbed the Devil’s Daughter, had picked the teenage hairdresser out at random as she walked home from a nightclub in Surrey.The murder went unsolved for two years until Carr attacked a girl with a knife at school in Camberley, Surrey, in June 1994, and tried to strangle two...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy