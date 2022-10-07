Read full article on original website
Champaign, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Illini fans pack Memorial Stadium, the most since 2016
CHAMPAIGN, lll., (WCIA) — 44,910 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Brett Moore with Illinois Athletics said that’s the biggest crowd since 2016. People dressed in layers, but still sported their orange and blue. Lines filled Grange Grove as tailgaters made their way into […]
Illinois Football ranked in Associated Press Top 25 Poll for first time since 2011
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois finally did it. The Fighting Illini have cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in as the 24th best football team in the nation. The last time the Illini were ranked was back in 2011. "We haven't been in the Top 25 since I've...
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
Illini football ends poll drought, ranked for first time in 11 years
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Following back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa — the first time Illinois has beaten those two programs in the same season since 1989 — the Illini made their season debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.
Neuhoff Media’s Kevin O’Dea Serves as Celebrity Bartender at Cocktails for the Cure Event
October 6, 2022 – Neuhoff Media Springfield President and General Manager, Kevin O’Dea, served as a celebrity bartender to fundraise for local breast cancer patients. The event, Cocktails for the Cure, was held at Win, Lose, or Draught in Springfield, Illinois by the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors in partnership with Susan G. Komen. Springfield Alderwomen Lakeisha Purchase and Kristin DiCenso joined O’Dea in serving as celebrity bartenders.
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe, 60th
DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to Laughlin, Nevada. Delmar and Nancy Jackson were married Oct. 7, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church here in Decatur. Delmar retired from the Illinois Power Company after 40 years and Nancy retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company after 23 years.
Mt. Zion Foundation for Quality Education hosting Musical Fundraising Event
October 9, 2022 – The Mt. Zion Foundation for Quality Education will host a fundraising event on Saturday, October 22, at New York Restaurant located next to El Corral in Decatur. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. “Dueling Pianos” is the theme of this year’s event, thanks to musical group,...
Decatur Memorial Hospital Presents Bereavement Support Group
October 10, 2022 – A bereavement support group presented by Decatur Memorial Hospital has resumed monthly meetings. The meetings provide a safe space for adults to express feelings of grief and mourning over the death of a loved one. Participants may discuss and share thoughts and emotions surrounding loss, explore healthy coping strategies and self-care and receive support from others.
Celebrate Walk to a Park Day in Urbana parks
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As National Walk to a Park Day is coming up on October 10, Urbana parks welcome neighbors to take a walk. Park Planner Kara Dudek-Mizel said visiting parks provides many mental and physical benefits, such as reduced stress, social interaction and better health. “In the last two years, we’ve seen how […]
Busses re-routed for game day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
Unit 4 parents continue to ask for change, not chaos, with proposed changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One local leader feels in order to see kids succeeding, achieving and feeling good about being in school, there needs to be a change. Minnie Pearson, the president of the NAACP Champaign branch, said she wants to be at the table when change happens. On Saturday, Champaign School District parents met […]
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Blood Drives from ImpactLife coming to Mt. Zion
October 10, 2022 – Impact Life will hold two blood drives in and around Mt. Zion in October. Mt. Zion Ministerial Alliance Community Blood Drive – Monday, October 17, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Coffee Shop/Foyer. To donate, please contact ImpactLife Urbana at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60802 to locate the drive.
Maroa Harvest Festival to Line Main Street
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Car show with a DJ. 11:00 a.m. Town Scavenger Hunt. 12:00 p.m. Food Trucks, 25 vendors and blow-ups. 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Maroa Lumber Co. & Scott State Bank are bringing a balloon artist. 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. City of Maroa & Maroa...
Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center
DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
Champaign Police Chief appoints new deputy chiefs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that two long-serving members of the department have been formally promoted to deputy chiefs. Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have served as Interim Deputy Chiefs of Operational Support and Operations, respectively, since late 2021. On Monday, Police Chief Timothy Tyler removed “Interim” from their […]
