Decatur, IL

High School Football PRO

Champaign, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Notre Dame High School - Peoria football team will have a game with Centennial High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini fans pack Memorial Stadium, the most since 2016

CHAMPAIGN, lll., (WCIA) — 44,910 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Brett Moore with Illinois Athletics said that’s the biggest crowd since 2016. People dressed in layers, but still sported their orange and blue. Lines filled Grange Grove as tailgaters made their way into […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Neuhoff Media’s Kevin O’Dea Serves as Celebrity Bartender at Cocktails for the Cure Event

October 6, 2022 – Neuhoff Media Springfield President and General Manager, Kevin O’Dea, served as a celebrity bartender to fundraise for local breast cancer patients. The event, Cocktails for the Cure, was held at Win, Lose, or Draught in Springfield, Illinois by the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors in partnership with Susan G. Komen. Springfield Alderwomen Lakeisha Purchase and Kristin DiCenso joined O’Dea in serving as celebrity bartenders.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe, 60th

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to Laughlin, Nevada. Delmar and Nancy Jackson were married Oct. 7, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church here in Decatur. Delmar retired from the Illinois Power Company after 40 years and Nancy retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company after 23 years.
DECATUR, IL
Person
Jill Johnson
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Memorial Hospital Presents Bereavement Support Group

October 10, 2022 – A bereavement support group presented by Decatur Memorial Hospital has resumed monthly meetings. The meetings provide a safe space for adults to express feelings of grief and mourning over the death of a loved one. Participants may discuss and share thoughts and emotions surrounding loss, explore healthy coping strategies and self-care and receive support from others.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Celebrate Walk to a Park Day in Urbana parks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As National Walk to a Park Day is coming up on October 10, Urbana parks welcome neighbors to take a walk. Park Planner Kara Dudek-Mizel said visiting parks provides many mental and physical benefits, such as reduced stress, social interaction and better health. “In the last two years, we’ve seen how […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Busses re-routed for game day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

A family honors their daughter with memorial show

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
#Wrestling#Millikin University Names#The Big Blue#All American
1440 WROK

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Blood Drives from ImpactLife coming to Mt. Zion

October 10, 2022 – Impact Life will hold two blood drives in and around Mt. Zion in October. Mt. Zion Ministerial Alliance Community Blood Drive – Monday, October 17, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Coffee Shop/Foyer. To donate, please contact ImpactLife Urbana at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60802 to locate the drive.
MOUNT ZION, IL
nowdecatur.com

Maroa Harvest Festival to Line Main Street

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Car show with a DJ. 11:00 a.m. Town Scavenger Hunt. 12:00 p.m. Food Trucks, 25 vendors and blow-ups. 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Maroa Lumber Co. & Scott State Bank are bringing a balloon artist. 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. City of Maroa & Maroa...
MAROA, IL
WCIA

Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center

DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police Chief appoints new deputy chiefs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that two long-serving members of the department have been formally promoted to deputy chiefs. Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have served as Interim Deputy Chiefs of Operational Support and Operations, respectively, since late 2021. On Monday, Police Chief Timothy Tyler removed “Interim” from their […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

