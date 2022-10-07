Read full article on original website
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
After decades of hard work and (hopefully) proper planning, many of you out there may be approaching retirement. If you’ve been diligent in the care and feeding of your 401(k) or IRA, you might have enough money socked away to relax and enjoy yourself. But once you do stop working comes the surprisingly hard part of retirement: spending what you’ve saved.
Massive blast cripples parts of Crimea-Russia bridge, in blow to Putin’s war effort
In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion early Saturday severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland, crimping a key supply route for Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine. The blast collapsed part of the roadway on the Kerch...
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion. At least 11 people were killed in the strikes, while 64 were...
Hong Kong leader says "no legal basis" to act on Russian superyacht
HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday there was "no legal basis" for the city to act on Western sanctions, when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the financial centre that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch.
Economy. Abortion. Ukraine-Russia war. 4 major takeaways from Ohio Senate debate
Monday's event was the first of two debates the candidates agreed to participate in after weeks of back and forth over scheduling.
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year
JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon warned a "serious mix of headwinds" will likely send the United States into a recession in the next six to nine months causing stocks to tumble another 20%.
Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.
