Carlisle, PA

PennLive.com

Palmyra field hockey blanks Red Land in Mid-Penn Keystone tilt

Palmyra used a well-balanced offensive performance to down Red Land in divisional action Monday afternoon. Four different players found the back of the net for the Cougars. Hadley Hoffsmith, Avery Russell, Mallory Hudson, and Alicia Battistelli each netted one goal in the victory. Battistelli and Keely Bowers tallied one assist apiece. Haleigh Lambert stopped all four shots that she faced to earn the shutout between the pipes.
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin field hockey downs Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn Commonwealth tilt

Central Dauphin (11-4, 7-2) rode a pair of third-quarter goals to a 2-1 victory against Cumberland Valley in divisional play Monday. Maya Williams broke a scoreless stalemate with an unassisted tally just over a minute into the third quarter. Teammate Kaylee Zellers extended the lead just three minutes later, putting the Rams on top 2-0.
HARRISBURG, PA
Ian Warner
#Linus School Sports
PennLive.com

Penn State-Michigan mailbag: Sean Clifford, J.J. McCarthy and the Nittany Lions’ advantage

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State-Michigan. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Big 33 Buddy Mini Golf Outing: Photos

Present and past Big 33 Buddies and their families were invited to a mini golf outing on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Forge in Mechanicsburg. The second annual event included a free round of golf and meal for all Buddies who were joined by the Boiling Springs High School football team.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Abdul Carter is drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. Why his old high school isn’t surprised

WYNDMOOR — Joe Leitner peered across Flannery Field’s turf with a whistle in his mouth and plenty on his mind. La Salle College High School’s linebackers coach, sitting in solitude on a metal bench along the track, used his bellowing voice to direct the Explorers as they warmed up for a Thursday practice. After losses to Malvern Prep, Bishop McDevitt and The Haverford School, they had work to do.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm

A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

