Variety

Diane Keaton Salutes Barbara Davis at 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball

When Oscar-winner Diane Keaton accepted the Brass Ring Award at the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball on Sunday night, she dedicated her speech to the event’s chair, Barbara Davis, highlighting Davis’ work toward finding a cure for type 1 diabetes and the state-of-the-art center she founded, which treats more than 7,500 patients a year. “I just want to honor one amazing, fearless, generous woman for spending much of her life championing an incredible cause,” Keaton said, pointing Davis out in the center of the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom. “I am surprised and humbled to be the recipient of this important award...
PennLive.com

Loretta Lynn was more than a great songwriter – she was a spokeswoman for white rural working-class women | Opinion

Loretta Lynn’s death at the age of 90 marks the end of a remarkable life of achievement in country music. Her dramatic life story – retold in the 1980 award-winning film “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” based on Lynn’s 1976 biography – made Lynn a household name. She grew up in poverty in a small Kentucky mining town, marrying and starting a family as a teenager before reaching unprecedented heights of commercial success as a recording artist of modern country music.
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tonight (10/10/22) on Disney+

The theme for the next episode of “Dancing With the Stars” at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on Disney+ streaming service is “Disney+ Night.”. Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” moved from ABC to Disney+ streaming service when it premiered on Sept. 19. Disney+ is $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. A bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu is $13.99 a month with ads and $19.99 without ads.
