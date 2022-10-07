Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs
While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
What San Diego says about California
“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
Prop. 29: Another ballot proposition to change dialysis industry in California
Proposition 29 would set new requirements and centers would have to hire more staff, which could include nurses and doctors. Some claim it'll make clinics safer while others call it "a power grab."
SFGate
Abortion measure brings a hint of uncertainty to California's midterms
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - This is quintessential Southern California suburbia, low stucco homes with front-yard lemon trees, soccer fields so safe the goal nets never come down, the blue-ribbon elementary school just across the street. It is a visual time-capsule of the neighborhoods that grew up and out north of...
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayoral candidate John McCann: I have experience and results to make city better
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, but many San Diego voters have already received their ballots in the mail. 16-year Chula Vista City Councilmember, John McCann (R), is campaigning against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who has never held elected office. McCann has prioritized safety in his campaign...
Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
eastcountymagazine.org
DECEPTIVE FLYERS TARGET DEMOCRATIC VOTERS IN EAST COUNTY—TOUTING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
October 10, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Flyers headlined “East County Democratic Voter Guide” have been mailed to homes across East County. But Democratic Party officials warn that the mailers are deceptive – touting Republican candidates, not Democrats endorsed by the party. In the...
kusi.com
Inflation relief: Too little to late in the face of failing Democratic policies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 23 million California residents are set to receive inflation relief checks within the week. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to offer financial assistance seems to many to be a cheap method of purchasing votes in hopes of securing seats in the upcoming midterms. The...
KCRA.com
Early voting begins in California — but you might not have received your ballot yet. Here’s why
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early voting throughout California is underway as Monday marks the day the secretary of state requires all county elections offices to open ballot drop-off locations for vote-by-mail ballots. Monday also marks the last day for counties to begin mailing each registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot. However,...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
kusi.com
Instacart and San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot reach settlement in gig worker lawsuit
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney’s Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday.
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
SFGate
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Bakersfield Channel
California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries
(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law
New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
kusi.com
San Diego Unified test scores decline, district officials blame pandemic
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced Monday. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic...
