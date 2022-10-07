Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more...
WDAM-TV
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant
WDAM-TV
Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100th anniversary
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This year marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week and Pine Belt firefighters are equipping the community with the right tools and tips in case of an emergency. Across the nation, people are learning about fire safety and the important role that first...
WDAM-TV
NAMI Walks event focuses attention on those living with mental illness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 100 people took a walk around Kamper Park Saturday to focus attention on those living with mental illness. It was part of the NAMI Walks Your Way event. It was hosted by the Pine Belt Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Several vendors...
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is getting ready for its yearly Red Kettle Kickoff next month. The non-profit organization will set up its signature red kettle donation bins outside different stores throughout Jones County. Until that begins, however, it’s looking for volunteers to work this Christmas season.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
WDAM-TV
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett. The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction. Many students, faculty and alumni came out...
WDAM-TV
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 10, William Carey University officially welcomed its 10th president, Dr. Ben Burnett, during its inaugural ceremony. Burnett said he was thankful to share this special day with those who mean the most - family, friends, faculty, staff and students. “I get to share it...
WDAM-TV
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's donation total. A FEMA grant will allow a Jones County all-volunteer fire department to obtain new gear, equipment and training.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community. Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival. Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about...
WDAM-TV
Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall Founders' Day Festival draws nice crowd
WDAM-TV
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
WDAM-TV
Voter registration deadline for midterm elections is quickly approaching
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Midterm elections are just one month away, and time is running out to register. Typically, voters must be registered 30 days prior to be eligible to vote, but since Oct. 8 falls on a weekend, voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10, the following Monday, to register.
WDAM-TV
Police investigating golf cart theft in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. PPD provided pictures of the suspect with a Ford pickup truck with a stolen Florida tag (tag# IB7 OHL). A car hauler-style trailer could also still be attached to this vehicle.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
