Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.

LADSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO