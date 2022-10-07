ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Georgetown police looking for shooting suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month on Front Street. The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community to assist in locating 30-year-old Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr. Police say Grant is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened on […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
Mount Pleasant Police investigate vandalism incidents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are asking for your help as they investigate two vandalisms that happened at some point early Monday morning. Police were called to Waterfront Park near the Ravenel Bridge just before 8 a.m. in reference to vandalism of town property. A report states...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
BLUFFTON, SC
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Man facing murder charge after allegedly firing into vehicle in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man is now facing a charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Williamsburg County last month. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road on September 17 where they located several gunshot victims that were occupants of a vehicle. […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking

Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
LADSON, SC
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
CHARLESTON, SC
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
