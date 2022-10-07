Read full article on original website
Charleston PD looking for two individuals connected to Sept. 19 burglary case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are working to identify two individuals who may have been involved in a burglary last month. Police say subjects illegally entered a residence off Coming Street on September 19th, stole items, and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property. The two people […]
Georgetown police looking for shooting suspect
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month on Front Street. The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community to assist in locating 30-year-old Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr. Police say Grant is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened on […]
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant Police investigate vandalism incidents
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are asking for your help as they investigate two vandalisms that happened at some point early Monday morning. Police were called to Waterfront Park near the Ravenel Bridge just before 8 a.m. in reference to vandalism of town property. A report states...
live5news.com
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after someone fired into a parked car at a Bluffton apartment complex. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone Apartments in...
live5news.com
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
Man facing murder charge after allegedly firing into vehicle in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man is now facing a charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Williamsburg County last month. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road on September 17 where they located several gunshot victims that were occupants of a vehicle. […]
Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found on Johns Island. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a survey crew discovered what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area and reported it shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday. The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton […]
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
The Post and Courier
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking
Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
abcnews4.com
1 adult, 1 juvenile injured in separate downtown Charleston shootings Saturday
Charleston Police say officers responded to two separate shootings downtown Saturday night. One shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., in the area of South and America streets. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. The second shooting was reported four...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in North Charleston Saturday night. According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Reports say a vehicle traveling […]
Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
Dorchester County deputies searching for missing/endangered woman
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a woman who they consider endangered. Octavia Wolfe is described as having black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’03” and 160 lbs. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said patrol units responded to a disturbance call at a home off Wolfe […]
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
live5news.com
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a crash that left a cyclist dead. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Pye said an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound...
