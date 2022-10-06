Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Over 12,000 Brazilan Firms Hold Crypto, Says Local Tax Authority
Brazil registered a hike in records of companies and institutions claiming to hold some cryptocurrencies, according to a recent report from the Brazilian Tax Authority (RFB). The report showed that more than 12,000 companies in Brazil admit to holding cryptocurrencies as part of their revenues. This is an increase compared to the 11,360 companies confirmed in July.
A crowdfunding campaign for Ukraine to buy drones raised nearly $10 million in 24 hours
As Russia's air strikes wreak havoc on Ukraine, crowdfunding campaigns are cropping up to support Ukraine's armed forces.
blockchain.news
Portugal Plans to Levy Tax Up to 28% on Crypto Gain
Europe's most crypto-friendly nation is planning to levy taxes on digital-currency gains for purchases held for less than a year. The move is a major policy shift as Portugal currently does not tax crypto gains other than professional or business activities. According to the plan submitted to parliament on Monday, Portugal's proposed 2023 budget has made a provision to tax gains on crypto holdings held for less than one year at a rate of 28%.
blockchain.news
Crypto Firms Join Forces to Push for Stratum V2 Bitcoin Mining Upgrades
A group of crypto firms led by Bitcoin mining tech provider Braiins and the Block Inc’s subsidiary funding Bitcoin development called Spiral are promoting the adoption of Stratum V2 protocol. The initiative sets to upgrade Stratum V1 (the current Bitcoin mining pool protocol) miners use to control how mining...
blockchain.news
Coinbase Enters Singapore after Gaining Licence
Coinbase has entered the Singaporean market as it has gained approval from the central bank to offer its crypto services in the city-state. The largest crypto exchange in the United States has gained a so-called in-principle approval, which the central bank rolled out last year for crypto firms. The approval...
blockchain.news
OECD Presents New Transparency Framework for Crypto-Assets to G20
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – an intergovernmental organization with 38 countries, established to promote economic progress and world trade – has released its new tax reporting framework, the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), to G20 countries. The release was based on a request by G20...
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry. Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the Venezuelans in Latin America can’t afford three meals a day. Many are forced to turn to sex work to meet their basic needs, the report said. Other take out informal loans or turn to begging.
