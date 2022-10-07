Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouse in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Portland Trail Blazers’ defense no-shows in 126-94 loss at Sacramento Kings
The Portland Trail Blazers rested six regulars during Thursday night’s 138-85 win over Maccabi Ra’anana. Five returned Sunday at Sacramento and appeared in need of a few more days of rest while putting forth a listless performance during a 126-94 loss to the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 3 Points to watch: Playoff scenario, off-field distractions, defensive lineup
The Portland Timbers’ playoff hopes rest in their final match of the regular season at Real Salt Lake on Sunday. After an eventful week in Soccer City, including plenty of off-field controversy, the Timbers aim to block out the noise and get the result they need to advance to the postseason.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Portland Trail Blazers to start Josh Hart at small forward this season
The Portland Trail Blazers will start Josh Hart at small forward this season, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Hart had been in competition with Justise Winslow and Nassir Little. The small forward position had been the only remaining open spot in the starting lineup alongside Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons,...
Power play leads Portland to 5-2 win over Spokane
Sunday night at Spokane Arena, Portland didn’t have their cleanest performance at even strength, possibly feeling the effects of back-to-back games and a long trip across Washington. But it didn’t matter as Portland scored 4 power play goals on their way to a 5-2, extending their season-beginning winning streak to 5 games.
Oregon men’s basketball center Nate Bittle out 1-2 more weeks with sprained left foot
Oregon center Nate Bittle is still recovering from a left foot sprain he suffered during the team’s trip to Canada in late August. Bittle had a walking boot on his left foot and did not practice with the Ducks during their practice Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. “We...
Decision Day puts Real Salt Lake, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs
With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later.
MLS・
Portland Trail Blazers repeating many poor statistical trends from last season
A disappointed Chauncey Billups was asked Sunday night after the Portland Trail Blazers’ 126-94 loss at Sacramento what he thought a perfect preseason game looks like. It certainly wasn’t what his team had put forth. But the opponent in purple had the right idea. “I think a perfect...
Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little working to ‘get back into the groove’ coming off injuries
Nassir Little entered training camp intent on competing for the Portland Trail Blazers’ starting small forward job. That requires outperforming Josh Hart and Justise Winslow. Winning the spot also means overcoming two injury setbacks that have contributed to Little’s slow start. “It’s going to take time to get...
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (10/9/22)
Needing a win or draw to secure a playoff spot, the Portland Timbers travel to face fellow playoff hopeful Real Salt Lake on Sunday. The match kicks off from America First Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ESPN2. ODDS: Portland...
What time, TV channel is USC vs WSU football game today? Free live stream, odds, how to watch Trojans vs Cougars online (10/8/2022)
The No. 6 ranked USC Trojans are undefeated on the year and hope to stay that way when they host a dangerous and high-scoring Washington State Cougars team in a Week 6 college football showdown on Saturday, October 8 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FOX.
Portland at Spokane, WHL Hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (4-0) takes on Spokane (2-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Sunday, October 9, 5pm. Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates...
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers have one preseason game and a handful of practices remaining before the regular season begins Oct. 19 at Sacramento. The Blazers (1-3) have yet to defeat an NBA team and have only truly played well once on defense during a 102-97 loss to the LA Clippers on Oct. 3.
Portland Timbers eliminated from 2022 playoffs with loss at Real Salt Lake
The Portland Timbers had a chance to advance to the MLS Cup playoffs with a win or draw at Real Salt Lake in their regular season finale on Sunday. Instead, they lost 3-1 in a game that was never really competitive, suffering a defeat that served as a 90-minute microcosm of the team’s shortcomings throughout 2022.
Pac-12 college football Week 6 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels; how to watch USC, Oregon Ducks and more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast will once again be kicking off as we arrive at Week 6 of the college football season. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will both be among those teams on the playing field today along with No. 6 USC in action against Washington State and a Top 25 clash between No. 18 UCLA and No. 11 Utah among other intriguing matchups.
NFL・
What TV channel is Cardinals vs Eagles today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Arizona vs Philadelphia online (10/9/2022)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles try to remain unbeaten when they visit Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 5. Hurts leads QBs with four rushing touchdowns. Murray has a 4-0 record against fellow Oklahoma quarterbacks in the NFL. This NFC contest is set to kick off Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns
For nearly a decade the Portland Timbers and Thorns have played a major role in youth soccer around Oregon. The arrangement between Merritt Paulson’s soccer monolith and the Oregon Youth Soccer Association was initially intended to put the Timbers and Thorns in charge of youth soccer in the state and has provided kids across Oregon with a meaningful connection to the local clubs.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 7 matchups in Class 6A?
Week 7 of Oregon high school football includes a big split between Thursday and Friday games, due to a shortage of referees statewide. While there’s going to be fewer Friday night lights this week, the games are still going to be important. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls...
College football Top 25: Georgia returns to No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind Ohio State in AP poll
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.
Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/9/2022)
Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield and the NFL’s worst offense host San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa and the top-ranked defense in Week 5. Carolina has won six of the last eight matchups. San Francisco has allowed just 37 points in four games. This NFC contest kicks off Sunday, October 9 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
