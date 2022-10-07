ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Power play leads Portland to 5-2 win over Spokane

Sunday night at Spokane Arena, Portland didn’t have their cleanest performance at even strength, possibly feeling the effects of back-to-back games and a long trip across Washington. But it didn’t matter as Portland scored 4 power play goals on their way to a 5-2, extending their season-beginning winning streak to 5 games.
The Oregonian

Decision Day puts Real Salt Lake, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later.
The Oregonian

Pac-12 college football Week 6 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels; how to watch USC, Oregon Ducks and more

Pac-12 games up and down the west coast will once again be kicking off as we arrive at Week 6 of the college football season. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will both be among those teams on the playing field today along with No. 6 USC in action against Washington State and a Top 25 clash between No. 18 UCLA and No. 11 Utah among other intriguing matchups.
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Cardinals vs Eagles today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Arizona vs Philadelphia online (10/9/2022)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles try to remain unbeaten when they visit Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 5. Hurts leads QBs with four rushing touchdowns. Murray has a 4-0 record against fellow Oklahoma quarterbacks in the NFL. This NFC contest is set to kick off Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns

For nearly a decade the Portland Timbers and Thorns have played a major role in youth soccer around Oregon. The arrangement between Merritt Paulson’s soccer monolith and the Oregon Youth Soccer Association was initially intended to put the Timbers and Thorns in charge of youth soccer in the state and has provided kids across Oregon with a meaningful connection to the local clubs.
The Oregonian

College football Top 25: Georgia returns to No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind Ohio State in AP poll

Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.
The Oregonian

Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/9/2022)

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield and the NFL’s worst offense host San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa and the top-ranked defense in Week 5. Carolina has won six of the last eight matchups. San Francisco has allowed just 37 points in four games. This NFC contest kicks off Sunday, October 9 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
