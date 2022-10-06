ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Endangered African Penguin chick hatches in Pennsylvania

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhJP2_0iPLsRR200

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, welcomed an endangered African Penguin chick last week.

According to a news release from the National Aviary, an African Penguin chick was hatched on September 28. The chick is the first offspring for its mother, Patrick, and her partner, Owen.

The National Aviary said that even though Patrick and Owen are the chick’s biological parents, it will be raised by their colony mates, Sidney and Bette.

According to WPXI, the chick weighed about 77 grams when it hatched. It will be adult-size when it grows to about 18 inches tall and will end up weighing about 10 pounds. This will happen in about three months.

“Each hatching is unique, and we are always working to ensure chicks and parents are set up to thrive. This is particularly important in the very early days of chickhood, when chicks are fragile and require a high level of care,” said Chris Gaus, senior aviculturist at the National Aviary, in the news release.

The National Aviary said that the African Penguin population is declining and this new hatching is a symbol “for the future of the species.”

The National Aviary said that only about 1% of African Penguins remain and about 10,400 pairs are in South Africa, according to WPXI.

For more information about the National Aviary or to plan a visit, check out the National Aviary website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents say it's time to get deer population under control

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Take a walk through Schenley, Frick, Highland or Riverview parks and you'll see deer eating through the urban forest. Experts say in the coming years, they'll reduce the parks to weeds if left unchecked."The older trees die and there is going to be nothing left, no native tree and shrubs. All you're going to have is invasive species that the deer don't want to eat," said Gary Fujak, a deer management consultant.No one knows how many deer there are, but a 2010 study found the parks could only support seven or eight deer per square mile. The same...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Cambria County Fall

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick#Wpxi#African Penguins#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police handling investigation into death of worker on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction worker is dead after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bucket truck on the Parkway East Friday morning.   State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket and sent the man falling to the trail down below. At this point, state police continue to investigate but say other agencies like OSHA are getting involved as well. According to state police, it was around 3:15 Friday morning when the man, identified as 41-year-old Derek Cronk, fell out of the bucket. It happened on the outbound Parkway East near the Oakland exit. Troopers say the left lane...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
94K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy