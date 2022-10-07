It’s impossible to make every primetime game a marquee matchup, but I do love divisional tussle, especially between rivals that have no love lost. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are the clear-cut best team in the AFC West, and the Las Vegas Raiders are probably the worst club in the division, this could be a good game. Or it could be a 48-9 blowout like we saw the previous time they played in Arrowhead last December. Let’s hope for the former.

