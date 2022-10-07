ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft

Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond. The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
NESN

Why Kenny Pickett Threw Hands At Shaq Lawson During Steelers-Bills

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a questionable hit by Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson on Pittsburgh’s final offensive play, and the rookie signal-caller reacted accordingly. Pickett, rolling out to his right with Lawson in pursuit, let the ball fly downfield with the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument

The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
NFL
NESN

Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game

Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate

The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers

The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
NESN

Chase Winovich Revenge Game? No, But Patriots Player Gets One

Chase Winovich and Mack Wilson were traded straight-up for each other during the offseason. Unfortunately, only one of them will play in this Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Browns. New England sent Winovich to Cleveland for Wilson in a move that gave fresh starts to a pair of...
NFL
NESN

NFL Ref Explains Controversial Tom Brady Penalty Late In Bucs Game

It seems like once a week in an NFL season, there is one controversial call that has fans riled up, and that came in the Falcons versus Buccaneers Week 5 matchup. Atlanta was down 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons scored 15 points to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to six. With 4:38 left in the game, all Tom Brady had to do was play a five-minute offense to run the clock down and secure the win.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender

The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday. After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta reportedly received “late-round...
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Ex-Patriot Still Hung Up On Tom Brady Benefitting From Bucs-Falcons Call

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not happy with the controversial roughing the passer penalty benefitting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday, and he is continuing to show his frustrations. The questionable call on third-and-5 with 3:03 left in the contest, which ultimately served as a game-altering...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Compare Tyquan Thornton To This Wide Receiver

Sunday was an important day for the New England Patriots on multiple fronts. The Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions proved to be a “get right” game for the Patriots, who halted their losing streak at two with a 29-0 win at Gillette Stadium. New England’s defense was excellent against a previously potent Detroit offense and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe proved he can keep the boat afloat until Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury.
NFL
NESN

MNF Preview: Kansas City Chiefs Host Las Vegas Raiders

It’s impossible to make every primetime game a marquee matchup, but I do love divisional tussle, especially between rivals that have no love lost. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are the clear-cut best team in the AFC West, and the Las Vegas Raiders are probably the worst club in the division, this could be a good game. Or it could be a 48-9 blowout like we saw the previous time they played in Arrowhead last December. Let’s hope for the former.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Former Patriots Linebacker Signs With AFC West Rival

It’s time for the New England Patriots to update their emergency linebacker list. Just one week after cutting him from their practice squad, the Patriots saw linebacker Harvey Langi head out West on Monday, signing with the Denver Broncos on a practice-squad contract, per his agent Kenny Zuckerman. Langi’s...
DENVER, CO
NESN

How Tom Brady, Bucs Addressed Questionable Crunch Time Call

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in the win column for the first time at home this season, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Week 5 behind a highly questionable and crucial late-game call by the officials. In the fourth quarter, Atlanta trailed Tampa Bay by six with 3:03 minutes...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game

With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday. The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week,...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Fantasy Football Week 5 Reaction: Jakobi Meyers Among Big Surprises

It was a week filled with impressive performances from underrated wideouts, and fantasy football managers likely were treated to a victory should they have had those receivers in their starting lineups. In addition to the performances of Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp, there were a number of wideouts who entered...
NFL
NESN

Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions

The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Lions Player Taken Away In Ambulance After Scary Scene Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium was the site of a scary scene in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. Saivion Smith was put onto a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary scene early in the first quarter Sunday. Smith, who was covering Hunter Henry, fell to the ground early in the tight end’s route before being attended to by the Lions’ and Patriots’ medical staff.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

