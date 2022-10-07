Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Ambassador Nides Boasts: I Work Every Day to Eliminate Jewish Settlements
Ambassador Tom Nides told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an exclusive interview last Friday he was enamored with Prime Minister Yair Lapid for “his brave comments on the importance of the two-state solution” in Lapid’s recent speech before the United Nations General Assembly. “We are under no...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
The Jewish Press
Sukkot: A Tenuous Gift, A Miracle From G-d, Eternal Joy
There is a famous law regarding the sukkah, learned by all children in yeshiva day school, that a sukkah cannot be more than 20 amot (cubits) tall. This is somewhere in the 30-40 foot range and this law is the very first taught in Mishnah Sukkah:. A sukkah which is...
The Jewish Press
A Sukkah Allegory
Reb Yisrael and his sons erected their sukkah adjacent to the kitchen door of their palatial home in one of the Five Towns, as they had done for many years in the past. But this year was different. Reb Yisrael had just learned from his rabbi that one of the...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Rejects Gantz’s Invitation to Security Briefing on Lebanon Maritime Deal
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has invited opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to a security briefing on the emerging maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon. The briefing was to take place at the IDF Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv — but Netanyahu rejected the invitation, and said such an offer from Gantz is “irrelevant.”
The Jewish Press
Turkey Appoints New Ambassador to Israel
Turkey on Thursday appointed Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as the country’s new ambassador to Israel, the Anadolu Agency reported, in the latest evidence of rapprochement between the once-strong allies following a decade-long-plus rift. Torunlar previously served as Ankara’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013. The senior Turkish...
The Jewish Press
Rate of Illegal Arab Construction in Area C Increased by 80% in 2022
A report released by the Regavim Movement reveals that in 2022, illegal Palestinian Authority Arab construction in Area C, the portion of Judea and Samaria under full Israeli jurisdiction, increased by 80%. The report documents 5535 new illegal structures built in 2022, compared to 3076 structures in the same period in 2021. Regavim: “The Israeli government is creating a de facto Palestinian state.”
The Jewish Press
Gay PA Arab Asylum Seeker Beheaded in Hebron
An unnamed suspect was arrested by the Palestinian Authority (PA) police on Wednesday after recording himself beheading a 25-year-old gay PA Arab man in Hebron. The suspect was arrested near the scene of the crime soon afterward. The victim was identified as Ahmad Abu Murkiyeh, who according to Israeli media had lived in Israel for the past two years as an asylum seeker, as his life would be in danger if he returned to the PA-controlled areas.
The Jewish Press
What To Know When Buying An Esrog After The Shemittah Year
Yisrael accompanied his father to buy arbah minim – the four species of Sukkos. He had joined his father for the last six years, ever since turning bar mitzvah. Yisrael was already quite familiar with the various kinds of esrogim: with and without a pitam; golden yellow and still greenish; Yemenite and Chazon Ish; and various gradations of quality.
The Jewish Press
Everything You Need to Know to About the Current Maritime Border Demarcation Agreement between Israel and Lebanon
I have gathered ten facts (not opinions) that will help you better understand the agreement:. 1. Israel’s original position in the negotiations with Lebanon line number 1 (see attached map). 2. Lebanon’s original claim in the negotiations with Israel was line number 23 (see attached map). 3. The...
The Jewish Press
IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
The Jewish Press
A High-Tech Career in Israel – Less Than a Year Away
Aliyah is an amazing, life changing venture. Employment when making Aliyah doesn’t have to be an obstacle. Success is dependent on a career path that allows opportunities for growth and promotion. The Israeli high-tech industry provides rewarding, interesting and lucrative employment with plenty of room for upward mobility. As...
The Jewish Press
Energean Starts Testing the Gas Flow at Israel’s Offshore Karish Field
The UK-based Energean energy firm has begun testing the lines between Israel and its offshore Karish natural gas field in the Mediterranean. The testing, which began Sunday, constitutes one of the final steps to take place before extraction of the precious resource begins. “Following approval received from the Israeli Ministry...
The Jewish Press
The Beautiful Citron
The Torah (Levitcus 23:4) commands that on the first day of Sukkot one must take Four Species, including something deemed a pri eitz hadar (translated as “a beautiful fruit of a tree” or “fruit of a beautiful tree”). We understand this term to refer to the citron fruit Citrus medica. Besides pri eitz hadar, other Hebrew and Aramaic terms that refer to this fruit include etrog, etronga, and trunga. In this essay, we will examine these various synonyms for the citron and show how they differ from one another.
The Jewish Press
Bennett Mulling Resignation as Alternative PM
Alternative Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is thinking of stepping down from the role immediately after the upcoming national election. Bennett, who is not a candidate for the Knesset in the November 1 vote, is considering the move despite the possibility that it will fail to produce a stable coalition and that Prime Minister Yair Lapid could continue to serve in his current capacity for up to six months as part of a transitional government.
The Jewish Press
Labor Minister Michaeli Inaugurates New Haifa Bus Route on Shabbat
Labor Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli reaffirmed her commitment to governmental Sabbath desecration on Saturday with the inauguration of a new bus line in the port city of Haifa. Unlike most Jewish majority cities in Israel, Haifa — which also has a significant Arab population — already has limited public transportation...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Security Guard Remains in Critical, ‘Unstable’ Condition After Shuafat Crossing Terror Attack
A 30-year-old Israeli security guard remained in critical, “unstable” condition on Monday after being shot in the head and wounded this past Saturday night by an Arab terrorist in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat. The victim underwent surgery following the attack. Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center spokesperson...
The Jewish Press
Yair Lapid Condemns Russia’s Renewed Intensive Bombing of Ukraine
Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid has strongly condemned the renewed and intensive bombardment by Russia of Ukrainian cities in the wake of the bombing and damaging of the Kerch Strait Bridge which connects Russia to Crimea. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the bombing of the bridge which had a section destroyed as a terrorist attack.
The Jewish Press
Haredi Party Chairman Goldknopf: I’ll Be Netanyahu’s Finance Minister
United Torah Judaism Yitzchak Goldknopf on Saturday night told Kan 11 News: “We deserve to receive the treasury portfolio no less than someone who received 6 mandates does to be prime minister.”. He was referring to then Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett, who served briefly as prime minister in a...
