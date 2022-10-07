ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Jewish Press

Ambassador Nides Boasts: I Work Every Day to Eliminate Jewish Settlements

Ambassador Tom Nides told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an exclusive interview last Friday he was enamored with Prime Minister Yair Lapid for “his brave comments on the importance of the two-state solution” in Lapid’s recent speech before the United Nations General Assembly. “We are under no...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols

After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Sukkot: A Tenuous Gift, A Miracle From G-d, Eternal Joy

There is a famous law regarding the sukkah, learned by all children in yeshiva day school, that a sukkah cannot be more than 20 amot (cubits) tall. This is somewhere in the 30-40 foot range and this law is the very first taught in Mishnah Sukkah:. A sukkah which is...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

A Sukkah Allegory

Reb Yisrael and his sons erected their sukkah adjacent to the kitchen door of their palatial home in one of the Five Towns, as they had done for many years in the past. But this year was different. Reb Yisrael had just learned from his rabbi that one of the...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Turkey Appoints New Ambassador to Israel

Turkey on Thursday appointed Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as the country’s new ambassador to Israel, the Anadolu Agency reported, in the latest evidence of rapprochement between the once-strong allies following a decade-long-plus rift. Torunlar previously served as Ankara’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013. The senior Turkish...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Rate of Illegal Arab Construction in Area C Increased by 80% in 2022

A report released by the Regavim Movement reveals that in 2022, illegal Palestinian Authority Arab construction in Area C, the portion of Judea and Samaria under full Israeli jurisdiction, increased by 80%. The report documents 5535 new illegal structures built in 2022, compared to 3076 structures in the same period in 2021. Regavim: “The Israeli government is creating a de facto Palestinian state.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Gay PA Arab Asylum Seeker Beheaded in Hebron

An unnamed suspect was arrested by the Palestinian Authority (PA) police on Wednesday after recording himself beheading a 25-year-old gay PA Arab man in Hebron. The suspect was arrested near the scene of the crime soon afterward. The victim was identified as Ahmad Abu Murkiyeh, who according to Israeli media had lived in Israel for the past two years as an asylum seeker, as his life would be in danger if he returned to the PA-controlled areas.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

What To Know When Buying An Esrog After The Shemittah Year

Yisrael accompanied his father to buy arbah minim – the four species of Sukkos. He had joined his father for the last six years, ever since turning bar mitzvah. Yisrael was already quite familiar with the various kinds of esrogim: with and without a pitam; golden yellow and still greenish; Yemenite and Chazon Ish; and various gradations of quality.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Jewish Press

IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

A High-Tech Career in Israel – Less Than a Year Away

Aliyah is an amazing, life changing venture. Employment when making Aliyah doesn’t have to be an obstacle. Success is dependent on a career path that allows opportunities for growth and promotion. The Israeli high-tech industry provides rewarding, interesting and lucrative employment with plenty of room for upward mobility. As...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Energean Starts Testing the Gas Flow at Israel’s Offshore Karish Field

The UK-based Energean energy firm has begun testing the lines between Israel and its offshore Karish natural gas field in the Mediterranean. The testing, which began Sunday, constitutes one of the final steps to take place before extraction of the precious resource begins. “Following approval received from the Israeli Ministry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

The Beautiful Citron

The Torah (Levitcus 23:4) commands that on the first day of Sukkot one must take Four Species, including something deemed a pri eitz hadar (translated as “a beautiful fruit of a tree” or “fruit of a beautiful tree”). We understand this term to refer to the citron fruit Citrus medica. Besides pri eitz hadar, other Hebrew and Aramaic terms that refer to this fruit include etrog, etronga, and trunga. In this essay, we will examine these various synonyms for the citron and show how they differ from one another.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Bennett Mulling Resignation as Alternative PM

Alternative Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is thinking of stepping down from the role immediately after the upcoming national election. Bennett, who is not a candidate for the Knesset in the November 1 vote, is considering the move despite the possibility that it will fail to produce a stable coalition and that Prime Minister Yair Lapid could continue to serve in his current capacity for up to six months as part of a transitional government.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Labor Minister Michaeli Inaugurates New Haifa Bus Route on Shabbat

Labor Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli reaffirmed her commitment to governmental Sabbath desecration on Saturday with the inauguration of a new bus line in the port city of Haifa. Unlike most Jewish majority cities in Israel, Haifa — which also has a significant Arab population — already has limited public transportation...
TRAFFIC
The Jewish Press

Yair Lapid Condemns Russia’s Renewed Intensive Bombing of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid has strongly condemned the renewed and intensive bombardment by Russia of Ukrainian cities in the wake of the bombing and damaging of the Kerch Strait Bridge which connects Russia to Crimea. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the bombing of the bridge which had a section destroyed as a terrorist attack.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Haredi Party Chairman Goldknopf: I’ll Be Netanyahu’s Finance Minister

United Torah Judaism Yitzchak Goldknopf on Saturday night told Kan 11 News: “We deserve to receive the treasury portfolio no less than someone who received 6 mandates does to be prime minister.”. He was referring to then Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett, who served briefly as prime minister in a...
MIDDLE EAST

