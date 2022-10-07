ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Make Big Trade On Sunday Night

The Cleveland Browns need help on defense. The AFC North franchise is getting some. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are trading for a Pro Bowl linebacker. "Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB...
FanSided

If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well, even if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players. You can only make a player play so much before you have to move on from him.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/10/22)

It is Monday, October 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have fallen into a two-game losing streak by virtue of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon by the score of 30-28. TikTok post-game analysis/venting session below. Here is the Misery Monday edition of Browns Nation news...
WOWK

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns

Deshaun Watson continues to serve an 11-game suspension stemming from dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations. However, the quarterback returned to the Cleveland Browns facility on Monday. Watson is allowed to partake in meetings and access the weight room and treatment from team trainers. Per Chris Easterling of the...
Yardbarker

Browns Elevate WR Chester Rogers & LB Dakota Allen For Week 5

Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender. The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before...
Cleveland.com

Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
ESPN

Suspended QB Deshaun Watson returns to Browns facility

BEREA, Ohio -- Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility on Monday. Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault on massage therapists, as defined by the NFL. He is serving an 11-game suspension but can now participate in team meetings, meet individually with the coaches and work out at the team's facility.
CBS Sports

Midges swarm Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Week 5 showdown with Chargers

The Chargers and Browns will battle each other on Sunday afternoon, and they'll also have another opponent in their Week 5 matchup. Midges made their unwelcome presence felt on the field during pregame warmups at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Midges, which hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, were also present in the stands, putting a black eye on an otherwise perfect fall Ohio afternoon.
athleticbusiness.com

Infamous Midges Invade Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium

Mosquito-like midges coming off Lake Erie swarmed Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday ahead of a game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN, players from both the Browns and Chargers could be seen swatting away the midges while they were warming up. Fans were doing the same in the stands. While the midges don't bite, they can be incredibly annoying.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
