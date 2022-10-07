Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: Browns Make Big Trade On Sunday Night
The Cleveland Browns need help on defense. The AFC North franchise is getting some. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are trading for a Pro Bowl linebacker. "Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB...
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
Midges are swarming the Cleveland's home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers
Browns part ways with veteran quarterback
The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward out of Sunday’s game, in concussion protocol
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns struggling defense lost a key piece late in the game on Sunday when cornerback Denzel Ward went to the locker room in the fourth quarter. He was ruled out of the game and is in the concussion protocol. Ward spent time in the blue medical...
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry
If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well, even if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players. You can only make a player play so much before you have to move on from him.
Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr., no longer hindered by ankle injury, focused on his future in Cleveland
CLEVELAND -- Re-watch Nick Chubb’s 28-yard touchdown run from last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Just don’t watch Nick Chubb. Focus instead on Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. As Jacoby Brissett hands the ball off to Chubb, Wills gets his hands on linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji. When Wills...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/8: Garrett Back, Clowney Maybe, and Listening to Old People
I’m a member of the AARP, so I am old and wise and regularly clobbered by junk mail. My wisdom acquired over the years is the only real benefit of getting older, other than the Golden Buckeye Card, but I’m a good person, so I share my wisdom with everyone for free. Whether you asked for it or not, actually.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/10/22)
It is Monday, October 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have fallen into a two-game losing streak by virtue of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon by the score of 30-28. TikTok post-game analysis/venting session below. Here is the Misery Monday edition of Browns Nation news...
WOWK
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns
Deshaun Watson continues to serve an 11-game suspension stemming from dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations. However, the quarterback returned to the Cleveland Browns facility on Monday. Watson is allowed to partake in meetings and access the weight room and treatment from team trainers. Per Chris Easterling of the...
Browns vs. Chargers: Picks for Sunday’s Week 5 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns return home on Sunday to host the Chargers. Both teams are 2-2. The Browns continue to lead the AFC North, with its three 2-2 teams, while the Chargers are chasing the 3-1 Chiefs. For game picks this year, our staff was given a fake $100...
Yardbarker
Browns Elevate WR Chester Rogers & LB Dakota Allen For Week 5
Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender. The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before...
Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Chargers trip to Cleveland goes from bad to worse as bugs swarm Browns stadium
The Los Angeles Chargers were already reluctant to travel to Cleveland to play the Browns. Now, a bad situation gets worse as midges swarm the stadium. There’s nothing like a little arrogance over what those in coastal metropolises consider to be “flyover states.”. And as far as hating...
ESPN
Suspended QB Deshaun Watson returns to Browns facility
BEREA, Ohio -- Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility on Monday. Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault on massage therapists, as defined by the NFL. He is serving an 11-game suspension but can now participate in team meetings, meet individually with the coaches and work out at the team's facility.
CBS Sports
Midges swarm Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Week 5 showdown with Chargers
The Chargers and Browns will battle each other on Sunday afternoon, and they'll also have another opponent in their Week 5 matchup. Midges made their unwelcome presence felt on the field during pregame warmups at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Midges, which hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, were also present in the stands, putting a black eye on an otherwise perfect fall Ohio afternoon.
athleticbusiness.com
Infamous Midges Invade Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium
Mosquito-like midges coming off Lake Erie swarmed Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday ahead of a game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN, players from both the Browns and Chargers could be seen swatting away the midges while they were warming up. Fans were doing the same in the stands. While the midges don't bite, they can be incredibly annoying.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
