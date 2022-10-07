ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxKIw_0iPLrd7500

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard.

Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery

An employee says the three walked in together and headed straight to the locked cages. Surveillance video shows a man, identified as Anthony Smith, using bolt cutters to get in the cages.

The other two suspects, Romero and Snowden, load nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise into a cart. The trio then walked out together.

Romero and Snowden were arrested shortly after. Police are still looking for Smith.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

JIM Rogers
3d ago

I use to be employed by Lowe's and was fired for simply following three theifs out to the parking lot I didn't try to stop them. So what goes around comes around👍

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Six deputies shoot, kill suspect after South Valley car chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies and crashed into two other cars in September. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released new information and video in the case during a news conference Monday, detailing how it unfolded after deputies woke the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating fatal crash near CNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr SE on Monday evening. Officials say a vehicle hit a parked disabled vehicle. One person died from his injuries. There is no other information available at this time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure

Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. News Conference: Six deputies shoot, kill suspect …. Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants to carry out a mass shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating an Albuquerque boy who’s expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, a boy that has already been caught once before. That boy’s initial conviction has been sealed by the FBI because he’s a juvenile, but the FBI recently filed for a search warrant after learning he’s still […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Highlands University seeing 59% increase in enrollment

New Mexico Highlands University seeing 59% increase in enrollment. New Mexico Highlands University seeing 59% increase …. New Mexico Highlands University seeing 59% increase in enrollment. FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants …. FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants to carry out a mass shooting. BCSO...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Giovanni’s Pizzeria to reopen Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It has been six weeks since Rosario Zito was gunned down during a robbery outside Giovanni’s, the restaurant he owned on San Pedro and Kathryn. Zito was a beloved staple of the neighborhood...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Happy landing as stolen ‘baby bee’ is reunited with parents

Father bee Joey and mother bee Lilly prepare to launch Thursday without Joelly, their baby bee, which was stolen from a local hotel during the night. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) They say lightning never strikes twice in the same place. Don’t tell that to balloon pilot Michael Glen of Phoenix.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy