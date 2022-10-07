Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement.

During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release.

Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013.

“Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, staff and community was the driving force behind our success year after year,” school board chair Sanders Henderson said in the release. “His foresight and proactive planning have put our district in a strong position for success moving forward.”

The school board will soon discuss a timeline for hiring a new superintendent.

