Presidential Election

The Blade

Abortion, immigration, dignity highlight first U.S. Senate debate

CLEVELAND — The two candidates vying to become Ohio's newest U.S. senator  — Democratic U.S. Rep Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance — clashed Monday over abortion, immigration, the appropriate response to a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine, and trade in their first debate Monday. Mr. Vance sought to portray Mr. Ryan as a failed 20-year congressman whose Youngstown area district bled jobs, while Mr. Ryan set out to paint Mr. Vance as a California venture capitalist and extremist who is out of touch with the needs of working Ohioans. “You talk about illegal immigrants,” Mr. Ryan, 49, said. “He has businesses in Ohio that actually hire foreign workers. You think we're stupid, J.D., and we're not. You're from Silicon Valley. You don't understand what's going on here in Ohio.” Mr. Vance accused his opponent of talking a big game but not delivering.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame. “In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.” The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
Washington State
International Business Times

UN To Take Up Russian Annexations In Ukraine

The UN General Assembly on Monday will open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow's international isolation. The decision to bring the matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each -- and...
POLITICS

