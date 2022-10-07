Read full article on original website
Kojima fans once again hoping Death Stranding 2 is real after curiously deleted tweet
Is it Death Stranding 2, Overdose, or something completely different?
Kojima Productions Teases Possible Death Stranding 2 with Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning may star in Death Stranding 2, according to a tease from developer Hideo Kojima.
30 Best PS4 games to play right now
The best PS4 games you can play, from God of War to Spider-Man and everything in between
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
IGN
Silent Hill Director Says 'Multiple' Silent Hill Games in Development
The Silent Hill movie director, Christophe Gans, may have confirmed that multiple Silent Hill games are indeed in the works, corroborating rumors that have been circulating for some time now. Gans directed the 2006 Silent Hill film, and has previously teased his involvement in a new Silent Hill movie. In...
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Listing Confirms Leaked DLC
A new reveal associated with Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 has confirmed that the latest entry in the open-world shooter franchise is set to receive new DLC in the future. A little more than a week ago, a new leak happened to disclose the arrival of Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition alongside a new expansion titled Lost Between Worlds. And while Ubisoft itself hasn't announced anything in a formal capacity just yet, a new listing has spilled the beans a bit early.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
ComicBook
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
msn.com
MCU fans try to make sense of ‘She-Hulk’s massive bombshell that affects all superheroes
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. So there’s a lot for us to unpack in the latest, and penultimate, episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Obviously, there’s the Daredevil of it all, but let’s not overlook the shocking cliffhanger which saw Intelligentsia successfully turn the public against Shulkie. And then there’s the matter of a huge reveal that affects every single superhero in the franchise which was just thrown out there in the space of a single line.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ BTS Image Promises Bloody, Gory Goodness
Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin shared a new image of the highly-anticipated horror movie. While we haven't seen much of the new Evil Dead movie yet, the image promises the Deadites are as deadly as ever, leaving a trail of blood and guts everywhere they go. The new image...
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
wegotthiscovered.com
Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’
Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
ComicBook
She-Hulk Reminds Everyone "This Is My Show" in New Season Finale Trailer
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been met with a delightful critical and fan response thus far, subverting expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at practically every turn. After an emotional and reverential eight episodes thus far, fans are eager to see how the show will ultimately stick the landing in this week's season finale. A new promo features some very brief looks at what that will entail, in a mix of existing footage from the series and a few snippets of new footage. This includes Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) reminding audiences that this is "my show", and showing an extended version of her initial costume reveal from last November's Disney+ Day teaser. There's also a very brief look at Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) engaging in a fight.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
