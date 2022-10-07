Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Masked suspects armed with hammer attack 2 people in Pierce County
BUCKLEY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and shooting that left two people injured early Monday. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 27000 block of Lower Burnett Road East in Buckley around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found two injured people who had been attacked by four masked assailants with a hammer, according to Moss.
KOMO News
Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan
TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
KOMO News
Tacoma police investigate double shooting that left 1 person dead
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car in Tacoma late Sunday night. One of the victim's did not survive. Police said they received multiple 911 calls just after 10 p.m. Sunday reporting someone was shot in a vehicle. The victim's vehicle had struck an empty vehicle parked in the 5200 block of S. M St.
KOMO News
Burglary suspect fires shots at family while fleeing victim's residence
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, a suspect broke into a Kirkland home located on the 10600 block of Northeast 45th St. The suspect reportedly entered the home via a rear sliding door. The residence was occupied by two adults as well as their two children. According to officials,...
KOMO News
Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes
SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
KOMO News
50-year-old male in critical condition after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Around 5:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon Seattle Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Northwest 85th St. that injured a security guard in North Seattle. When police arrived, they gave the victim first aid then proceeded to search the area for...
KOMO News
76-year-old man with dementia announced missing
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for 76-year-old Andrew Painter. He was last seen walking around 1:30 p.m. today in the 12700 block of Alexander Rd, Everett Washington. Painter suffers from dementia and often uses public transit. Painter was last seen wearing a black...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
KOMO News
Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area
RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
KOMO News
US 2 closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along US 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is the mayor of...
KOMO News
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
KOMO News
Smoke continues to linger in the Puget Sound, when will the air begin to clear?
The itchy eyes and constant campfire smell in the air are no thanks to the stagnant wildfire smoke over the Puget Sound region. The eastern part of King County, in particular, dealt with some of the worst air quality this weekend and on Monday, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said that the air quality in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties was "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fanfare in Toronto ahead of game 2
TORONTO — Seattle Mariners fans show their team spirit in Toronto as Seattle prepares to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in game 2 of their wild-card series! #MarinerMagic #SeaUsRise.
