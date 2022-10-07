Read full article on original website
Bread Winners under new ownership
Bread Winners, the Uptown-based restaurant known for weekend brunch with a location at NorthPark (in the former Cibus Italian spot), has a new owner. After 28 years, the restaurant chain founded by Jim and Cindy Hughes has sold to real estate investor Josh Bock and his company Strategy Capital. However, not all of the family has left the business.
Lakewood Service League unveils new playground at Lakewood Park
Neighbors met with the Lakewood Service League and local leaders to unveil the new playground equipment at Lakewood Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the park Sunday, was attended by Dallas 9 City Council member Paula Blackmon and her appointee to the Dallas Park and Recreation Board, Maria Hasbany, herself a former president of the Lakewood Service League.
Home-buying workshop from Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week
Learn the options for affordable home-buying from the City of Dallas during a workshop from the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week. The workshop touches on everything necessary to becoming a homeowner and features City Councilmember Casey Thomas and the city’s housing manager, Reese Collins. Three affordable homebuilders...
On ‘America’s safest cities’ study, Dallas determined not very safe
Dallas has more uninsured residents than almost any other metro in the nation, which is one reason our city comes in at a sad No. 166 (of 180) on WalletHub’s latest survey of ‘2022’s safest cities in America.’. The financial advice website’s researchers looked at factors including...
Lake Highlands High School begins week of homecoming celebrations
This week, Lake Highlands High School is celebrating homecoming. On Friday, the LHHS football team will host Richardson High School at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are third in their division with a 5-2 record, and they are currently riding a three-game winning streak. Last week, the team traveled to MacArthur High School and won 42-7.
