Garden City, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

No evidence to suggest 'rainbow' fentanyl is targeting kids in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
IDAHO STATE
City
Garden City, ID
Garden City, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Contractors working on future Planned Parenthood in Ontario

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As the debate continues over the the prohibition of nearly all abortions in Idaho, contractors are busy remodeling a medical clinic in Ontario, which will be the future home of Planned Parenthood. It will be the first time the nonprofit organization — which offers a host of reproductive health care, including abortions — has set up east of the Cascades in Oregon. Spurred by Idaho’s new law, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette officials realized many people seeking an abortion may be traveling to Oregon, where it remains a protected right.
ONTARIO, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise launching recycled water pilot program

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. For years, Boise residents have told the city that they want investments in clean wastewater technology and water conservation. In January, the City of Boise will launch a pilot program to identify the best way to clean industrial...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

