Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
Ex-Caldwell cop convicted for federal crimes seeks acquittal or new trial
BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Hoadley, who is an ex-Caldwell Police Department lieutenant, was found guilty on three of four counts by a 12-person jury on Sept. 24 -- and on Oct. 7, he filed for acquittal or a new trial based on "insufficient evidence." "No reasonable juror could have...
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
No evidence to suggest 'rainbow' fentanyl is targeting kids in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
KIVI-TV
Fired Caldwell lieutenant wants acquittal after convicted of witness, document tampering
CALDWELL, Idaho — This article was originally published by Alex Brizee in the Idaho Statesman. Fired Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley — who was found guilty of three federal crimes after an FBI probe — wants the charges against him acquitted or retried. After a six-day trial,...
Caldwell Police investigating possible case of child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is investigating a potential case of child enticement that occurred Thursday night, in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive. According to police, on Oct. 6, at 6:31 p.m., a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus near his home. As...
Third suspect charged in Caldwell 2021 Bi-Mart shooting sentenced Thursday
CALDWELL, Idaho — All three of the individuals that were charged in the Oct. 16, 2021, shooting outside of a Bi-Mart in Caldwell have now been sentenced as of Thursday, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). Blain Imholt and Jennifer Nickerson had previously been sentenced for their part...
Mountain Home police chief on paid administrative leave
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Chief of Police Scott Conner is on paid administrative leave. Mayor Rich Sykes confirmed the news to KTVB on Thursday morning. The mayor said he could not give the reason for the action, other than to say it’s an “HR issue.”
Caldwell police searching for two missing, endangered teens last seen a week ago
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — The Caldwell Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a pair of missing and endangered teens who have not been seen in a week. Police said in a news release Friday evening that they believe the two teens are together, but it...
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
Boise Rescue Mission to start new 'Cradle of Hope' program
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries just announced the launch of its new "Cradle of Hope" program, which the ministry said aims to help women and girls having unplanned pregnancies or crisis situations, and provide a safe haven. "They can come to the rescue mission, they can bring...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
City of Boise reaches settlement over discrimination lawsuit with former employee
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise City Library employee. The former employee, Jax Perez, was discriminated against due to their non-binary, transgender identity through a series of disciplinary actions in 2019, according to findings by an independent state agency.
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
Contractors working on future Planned Parenthood in Ontario
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As the debate continues over the the prohibition of nearly all abortions in Idaho, contractors are busy remodeling a medical clinic in Ontario, which will be the future home of Planned Parenthood. It will be the first time the nonprofit organization — which offers a host of reproductive health care, including abortions — has set up east of the Cascades in Oregon. Spurred by Idaho’s new law, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette officials realized many people seeking an abortion may be traveling to Oregon, where it remains a protected right.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Boise launching recycled water pilot program
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. For years, Boise residents have told the city that they want investments in clean wastewater technology and water conservation. In January, the City of Boise will launch a pilot program to identify the best way to clean industrial...
Youth with disabilities to participate in YMCA kids run in Boise Sunday
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The YMCA of the Treasure Valley is hosting its annual YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union on Sunday. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise. This is...
