Lane County, OR

CBDD. Parrish
4d ago

STOP CODDLING HOMELESS CRIMINALS this why they won't leave!!! you will regret this choice and so will the neighborhood and it's neighbors!!!

Related
klcc.org

Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns

Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Owners of Gibson Farms in Lincoln County learn to take advantage of location, while trying to fight off blueberry-eating pigeons

SILETZ — As an island of agriculture in a sea of timber production, the owners of Gibson Farms have learned to take advantage of the operation’s distinctive circumstances. A hook-shaped bend in the Siletz River has blessed the 200-acre farm with a rare stretch of flat, open ground in an otherwise forested, mountainous landscape.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING ONCE AGAIN

A transient was cited for littering once again, by Roseburg Police Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. the 54-year old man was contacted on the old trestle, which is now a walkway and path, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Meet the Candidates for Congressional District 4

The people of Oregon and, in particular, those in the 4th Congressional District, face a major decision in the election coming on November 8th. For the first time in more than a generation, there will be a change in the representation of the district. No incumbent is standing for reelection. Some say that the recent decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court have raised a number of new issues for candidates to address, in addition to the issues already facing Oregonians.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim

A Crook County judge on Friday set $1 million bail for a 58-year-old Corvallis man accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car in Prineville, then later, after his release on bail, allegedly contacting an adult stalking victim. The post Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Bike ride: On the street for Columbus

On the eve of Columbus Day, I rode the bike along parts of Columbus Street in Albany, from the north to the south. Not that there is anything fascinating to see along Columbus. For the most part it’s an ordinary residential street, except in the south where it turns into high-speed expressway.
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE

A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Warm and dry conditions increase Cedar Creek Fire activity

The unseasonably warm and dry weather blanketing the region is expected to continue for the next week, and that’s not good news for fire managers on the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge. The combination of extremely dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s have...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER

Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
ROSEBURG, OR
goeasternoregon.com

Earthquake in Linn County

Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
LINN COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence

The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT INCIDENT

A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AMACHER COUNTY PARK AND CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE MONDAY AND TUESDAY

The Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close access to Amacher County Park next Monday and Tuesday. A release said the closure is necessary in order to complete the paving portion of an improvement project that started in August. Once completed, the project will include the repaving of the parking lot, installation of new curbs, new stormwater catch-basins and striping of parking spots near the boat ramp area. The release said as with any construction or road project, unforeseen delays due to weather, equipment and material availability could possibly extend the anticipated project timeline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oakridge schools battle thick smoke

The air quality in Oakridge has been at hazardous levels for some time as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn. KLCC checked in to see how the area’s schools are doing. Reta Doland is the Oakridge Schools Superintendent. She told KLCC their three buildings have some of the best air in town, with several air scrubbers and over 130 air purifiers. “Our elementary school changed the entrance to the front entrance only," she said, "because we have a vestibule there and we can put air scrubbers in that vestibule and everybody comes in and out that door.” All other doors remain closed.
OAKRIDGE, OR
klcc.org

University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University announce programs supporting Native American stud

By the end of Indigenous Peoples’ Day all of Oregon’s public universities had programs moving forward aimed at giving financial support to Native American students. Both the University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University announced programs Monday, following Oregon’s five other public universities that made similar strides in the past few months.
EUGENE, OR

