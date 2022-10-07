Read full article on original website
Man found dead, with signs of trauma on Indy's southeast side
A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.
Man shot during suspected home invasion at Indy apartment complex
A man was shot in a suspected home invasion at an apartment building early Monday on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
Police investigate who shot two teens in Lawrence
The victims both told police someone driving by shot them. Police tell us the first boy was shot in the leg and the second was shot in the shoulder.
New deadly hit-and-run record
IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. Supreme Court to hear Indiana case on public nursing …. Next month,...
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday
A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday. According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.
Indy DPW Holiday updates
IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide …. Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days. Family remembers Indy father and son...
Married couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in Morgan County
Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
