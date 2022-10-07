Read full article on original website
Roseville police investigating man's in-custody death
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The death of a man arrested by Roseville police during a traffic stop is now under investigation. According to a news release, police were called about a theft of auto parts in progress on the 2700 block of Vista Grande Boulevard Sept. 28. The person who called 911 described the suspect’s vehicle and partial plate.
Survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer speaks out: 'They didn't listen to me'
The woman believes if detectives had investigated her case more thoroughly, the killer might already be in custody.
Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
Dorothea Puente, Sacramento’s most notorious female serial killer
Throughout the 1980s, as many as nine deaths in Sacramento were investigated as being connected to Dorothea Puente.
Sacramento Police arrest suspect in Wednesday's shooting on X Street
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrested a woman in her tent Sunday accused in a daylight shooting that happened Wednesday on X Street in Sacramento. Asia Kinslow, 31, is accused of shooting a man around 7 a.m. Oct. 5 near 13th Street and X Street...
Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
Stockton community bands together after serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
'Thank God, it wasn't my time' | Oakland man says he may be victim of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland man said he may be another victim of the elusive potential serial killer that has shot six people in Stockton, killing five, and shooting and killing another man in Oakland last year. "I guess thank God, it wasn't my time," said the man who...
In post of self-promoting comments Antioch Mayor Thorpe repeats Quinto family’s debunked false claims about police officers, in custody death
Quinto was not in police custody when he died in the hospital three days later from “excited delirium and prescription drugs”. Antioch Police Officers Association, Mayor Pro Tem Barbanica respond; Thorpe does not. By Allen D. Payton. In a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 6,...
Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation
CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.
Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?
Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
Sacramento Police addresses officer shortage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across the nation, police departments are struggling with staffing issues. The Sacramento Police Department is having the same issue and a recent increase in homicides is shining a light on the issue. Sacramento Police said they struggled like most industries coming out of the pandemic looking...
Deputies shoot suspect after firing at law enforcement during multi-hour standoff, Calaveras Sheriff's Office says
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A multi-hour-long standoff between Calaveras County Sheriff's deputies and a suspect allegedly armed with a high-powered rifle ended Sunday after deputies shot the suspect, authorities said. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, neighbors in the area of Garbor Street and Jenny Lind Road in Valley Springs called...
Stockton serial killings: Hispanic, Latino community concerned about pattern of victims
STOCKTON, Calif. — As a series of connected killings remain unsolved in Stockton, Hispanic and Latino residents are asking police to increase their presence to ensure safety throughout the city. Margarita Flores is a business owner in north Stockton and after 24 years, she's now selling her Mexican restaurant...
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
Man found with stab wounds inside a North Highlands residence dies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
Suspect convicted in drive-through ambush killing
The Sacramento County District Attorney announced a man has been convicted of ambushing and murdering a victim at a McDonald’s drive-through on Florin Road. Isaiah Frazier was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Nehemiah Barksdale. The jury also found true the allegation that Frazier personally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
