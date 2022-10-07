SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO