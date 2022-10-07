ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals

There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘We don’t quit’: Scott Servais’ stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners were dead in the water, facing an 8-1 deficit heading into the sixth inning in front of a hostile crowd filled with Toronto Blue Jays fans. But somehow, some way they were able to pull off a comeback of epic proportions. The Blue Jays were left stunned in what seemed to be […] The post ‘We don’t quit’: Scott Servais’ stern message after shocking Mariners 8-1 comeback vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are back in the postseason to defend their World Series title. They look even better than they did last year thanks to a host of new talent. Ozzie Albies, one of the many holdovers from last year’s squad, may not be ready to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS as he […] The post Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Albert Pujols
Yardbarker

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Melvin makes Mike Clevinger-Sean Manaea Padres starting pitcher decision for Game 1 vs Dodgers

The San Diego Padres are rolling with Mike Clevinger for their Game 1 NLDS affair against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, per Dennis Lin. Sean Manaea was also in consideration to start, but manager Bob Melvin decided to start Clevinger to open the series. Mike Clevinger finished the 2022 regular season with a 4.33 ERA. […] The post Bob Melvin makes Mike Clevinger-Sean Manaea Padres starting pitcher decision for Game 1 vs Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job

Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘This is fun baseball’: Pete Alonso’s surprising take after Mets blow Game 1 vs. Padres

Playoff baseball can be so cruel at times. Despite winning 101 games during the regular season, the New York Mets already find themselves on the brink of elimination following a crushing 7-1 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round. But first baseman Pete Alonso is mustering the […] The post ‘This is fun baseball’: Pete Alonso’s surprising take after Mets blow Game 1 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS

Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism

Clayton Kershaw previously called out Freddie Freeman after he seemed hung up on his old team earlier this year. Freeman  signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following an offseason full of various storylines and drama. Kershaw originally stated that he hoped the Dodgers were not “second fiddle” to the Atlanta Braves in Freeman’s mind. “I […] The post Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brian Cashman’s brutally honest reaction to Aroldis Chapman going AWOL for Yankees

The New York Yankees are facing an Aroldis Chapman conundrum right at the onset of the MLB postseason after the veteran reliever reportedly missed a mandatory workout this week. The Yankees are excluding Chapman from their playoff roster, in what would be a shocking decision from the organization. Speaking candidly, Yankees GM Brian Cashman expressed […] The post Brian Cashman’s brutally honest reaction to Aroldis Chapman going AWOL for Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
