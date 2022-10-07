ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

`Oldies but Goodies’: Radio Legend Art Laboe Dies at 97

(CNS) – Memorial services were pending Monday for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. Laboe died Friday at his home in Palm Springs, following a...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local flower nursery loses flowers during haboob

The effects from Thursday's haboob are still being felt across the valley. One local flower nursery lost several flowers during the powerful blows. Rochelle Bang owns Blossom Nursery. She sells fresh-cut flowers at the local farmer's markets across the valley. But Thursday's haboob sent powerful blows to her flower farm.  "First off, that came on really The post Local flower nursery loses flowers during haboob appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

15th Annual El Paseo Pink Walk, Fundraiser To Be Held

(CNS) – A walk and fundraiser aimed to help Coachella Valley residents with their cancer treatments will be held in Palm Desert Saturday. The 16th annual Paint El Paso Pink walk, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, will be begin with a brief ceremony at The Gardens on El Paseo at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Desert Cancer Foundation.
PALM DESERT, CA
whereverfamily.com

VIP Christmas Experience in the San Bernardino Mountains

Add a touch of magic and exclusivity to the holidays this year and book your family travel to Skypark at Santa’s Village in Skyforest, California, in the San Bernardino Mountains, for its VIP Christmas Experience at Santa’s Village, available Nov. 17–Jan. 8, 2023. Available for the first...
SKYFOREST, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Society
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
Indio, CA
Society
californiafamilytravel.com

4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River

Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Prepare to say goodbye to extreme heat in Palm Springs

This is the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Palm Springs and other low desert cities. Daytime temperatures are starting fall below 100. If you’re ready for it to cool down in the low desert, you’ll be glad to know we’re in the middle of a streak of 90-degree days thanks to a cold system pushing across the west.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Piano#Grand Piano#Charity#Desert Business Owner
iebusinessdaily.com

Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda

A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
LOMA LINDA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents

A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County

HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Contain Agricultural Machinery Fire In Coachella

(CNS) – Firefighters contained an agricultural machinery fire inside of a structure in Coachella Monday. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street about 10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire inside of a structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
COACHELLA, CA
multihousingnews.com

Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi

Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Father Arrested After Allegedly Driving Under the Influence

(CNS) – A father was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence and endangering his child, authorities announced. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Coachella responded to a report of a traffic collision near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies...
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police

(CNS) – A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy