nbcpalmsprings.com
`Oldies but Goodies’: Radio Legend Art Laboe Dies at 97
(CNS) – Memorial services were pending Monday for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. Laboe died Friday at his home in Palm Springs, following a...
Local flower nursery loses flowers during haboob
The effects from Thursday's haboob are still being felt across the valley. One local flower nursery lost several flowers during the powerful blows. Rochelle Bang owns Blossom Nursery. She sells fresh-cut flowers at the local farmer's markets across the valley. But Thursday's haboob sent powerful blows to her flower farm. "First off, that came on really The post Local flower nursery loses flowers during haboob appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
15th Annual El Paseo Pink Walk, Fundraiser To Be Held
(CNS) – A walk and fundraiser aimed to help Coachella Valley residents with their cancer treatments will be held in Palm Desert Saturday. The 16th annual Paint El Paso Pink walk, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, will be begin with a brief ceremony at The Gardens on El Paseo at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Desert Cancer Foundation.
whereverfamily.com
VIP Christmas Experience in the San Bernardino Mountains
Add a touch of magic and exclusivity to the holidays this year and book your family travel to Skypark at Santa’s Village in Skyforest, California, in the San Bernardino Mountains, for its VIP Christmas Experience at Santa’s Village, available Nov. 17–Jan. 8, 2023. Available for the first...
NBC Los Angeles
Local Charity Seeks to Uplift Latino Community in the Inland Empire Through Scholarships
A local charity is announcing a new fund that is designed to uplift the Latino community. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will soon be given out in the form of scholarships as well as grants to nonprofit organizations. On the campus of the University of California in Riverside, Carla Fajardo...
californiafamilytravel.com
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
NBC San Diego
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
spectrumnews1.com
Prepare to say goodbye to extreme heat in Palm Springs
This is the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Palm Springs and other low desert cities. Daytime temperatures are starting fall below 100. If you’re ready for it to cool down in the low desert, you’ll be glad to know we’re in the middle of a streak of 90-degree days thanks to a cold system pushing across the west.
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
z1077fm.com
Elderly Yucca Valley Man Attacked with His Own Bicycle After Pepper Spraying Neighborhood Dog
An elderly man was assaulted with his own bicycle in what the victim described as retaliation for pepper spraying a dog. On Thursday (October 6), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on La Cadena Ave near Sage Ave in Yucca Valley from a 75 year-old man who said that he had been assaulted by a neighbor.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Contain Agricultural Machinery Fire In Coachella
(CNS) – Firefighters contained an agricultural machinery fire inside of a structure in Coachella Monday. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street about 10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire inside of a structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
multihousingnews.com
Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi
Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Father Arrested After Allegedly Driving Under the Influence
(CNS) – A father was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence and endangering his child, authorities announced. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Coachella responded to a report of a traffic collision near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
(CNS) – A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
