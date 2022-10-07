Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Deadly Shooting Spree Ordered to Stand Trial
A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with four felony counts...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced In Deadly 1993 Arson Fire In Westlake Area
A Montebello man who was initially charged along with two others with murder in the deaths of 10 people, including two pregnant women, in a 1993 arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Superior Court...
mynewsla.com
Deadly Botched Robbery Nets Assailant with 40 Years to Life in Prison
A 32-year-old parolee was sentenced Monday to 40 years to life for gunning down a man in Anaheim in a botched robbery as the victim walked home from a store in the middle of the afternoon. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the...
mynewsla.com
2 Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Medicine Without a License
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged in Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway
A felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation. Along with the gun assault count, Campos was charged...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 10, 2021)…Driver Possibly Killed in Attack By Crowd in Hawthorne
One Year Ago Today (October 10, 2021)…The coroner has released the name of a man who was allegedly beaten to death in Hawthorne by people who pulled him from a truck that just missed striking several patrons standing on a sidewalk in front of a business. Melguin Lopez Santos,...
mynewsla.com
San Bernardino Man Shot to Death in Hawaiian Gardens
The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Norwalk...
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl is...
newsantaana.com
Repeat DUI driver who killed a retired Register editor while street racing facing up to live in prison
Louie Robert Villa, 31, Santa Ana, a repeat DUI driver who killed 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a retired O.C. Register editor and Santa Ana resident, while street racing in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. Villa previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk
Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded During Fight in North Hills
A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, said Officer...
mynewsla.com
Woman in Lexus Sought After Fatal Hit-and-Run Attack in Griffith Park
The search is continuing Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with attacking woman with hammer in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer- wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault...
nypressnews.com
Possibly armed suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Costa Mesa
Authorities arrested an potentially armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa after a nearly nine-hour long standoff Wednesday. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General’s bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours
Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
