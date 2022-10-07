ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Blowing dust advisory issued for San Diego County deserts

By Christy Simeral
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A blowing dust advisory was issued Thursday night for San Diego County deserts and Coachella Valley.

National Weather Service San Diego issued the advisory shortly after 4 p.m. due to a westward gust front from Imperial County. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

“Visibility could fall to as low as one mile in blowing dust and sand and could briefly fall to less than one-quarter of a mile in local areas,” NWS said.

Drivers who encounter blowing dust should pull aside.

NBC San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Mountains' Chance for Wet Weather Could Drift Inland

San Diego County’s mountain communities are facing some potentially wet weather on Friday and that chance for showers could make its way to our inland valleys. Thanks to a bit of moisture to our east in Arizona and New Mexico, the county’s mountain areas have a chance for rain as that moisture moves toward our region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Haboob makes its way through the Coachella Valley

According to Meteorologist Jerry Steffen ( @JerrySteffen ) Outflow from collapsing thunderstorms to our South have produced strong winds which have kicked-up and pushed dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley reducing visibility in some areas down to 1/4 of a mile. Advisory ends at 8p. Have interesting video of...
ENVIRONMENT
