Blowing dust advisory issued for San Diego County deserts

SAN DIEGO — A blowing dust advisory was issued Thursday night for San Diego County deserts and Coachella Valley.

National Weather Service San Diego issued the advisory shortly after 4 p.m. due to a westward gust front from Imperial County. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

“Visibility could fall to as low as one mile in blowing dust and sand and could briefly fall to less than one-quarter of a mile in local areas,” NWS said.

Drivers who encounter blowing dust should pull aside.

