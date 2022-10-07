Blowing dust advisory issued for San Diego County deserts
SAN DIEGO — A blowing dust advisory was issued Thursday night for San Diego County deserts and Coachella Valley.
National Weather Service San Diego issued the advisory shortly after 4 p.m. due to a westward gust front from Imperial County. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.Man hit, killed changing tire on I-805
“Visibility could fall to as low as one mile in blowing dust and sand and could briefly fall to less than one-quarter of a mile in local areas,” NWS said.
Drivers who encounter blowing dust should pull aside.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 1