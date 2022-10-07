Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced In Deadly 1993 Arson Fire In Westlake Area
A Montebello man who was initially charged along with two others with murder in the deaths of 10 people, including two pregnant women, in a 1993 arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Superior Court...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Deadly Shooting Spree Ordered to Stand Trial
A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with four felony counts...
mynewsla.com
2 Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Medicine Without a License
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Three Stabbed During Gang Fight in Palmdale
A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
Police Sunday arrested the woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot, then fled the scene. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl is...
mynewsla.com
Boy Found in Torrance; Police Trying to Identify Him
A boy who police say “appears nonverbal” was found in Torrance Monday, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify him. The boy, who may have autism, was found about 5:50 a.m. near Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard, according to the Torrance Police Department. Police released a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 10, 2021)…Driver Possibly Killed in Attack By Crowd in Hawthorne
One Year Ago Today (October 10, 2021)…The coroner has released the name of a man who was allegedly beaten to death in Hawthorne by people who pulled him from a truck that just missed striking several patrons standing on a sidewalk in front of a business. Melguin Lopez Santos,...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged in Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway
A felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation. Along with the gun assault count, Campos was charged...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded During Fight in North Hills
A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, said Officer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster Found
A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of Fifth Street East, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday morning, the...
mynewsla.com
San Bernardino Man Shot to Death in Hawaiian Gardens
The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Norwalk...
mynewsla.com
Father Arrested After Allegedly Driving Under the Influence
A father was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence and endangering his child, authorities announced. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Coachella responded to a report of a traffic collision near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies located a white...
mynewsla.com
Woman in Lexus Sought After Fatal Hit-and-Run Attack in Griffith Park
The search is continuing Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.
mynewsla.com
Veteran LA County DA Seeks Depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff
A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George GascÃ³n, should be denied depositions of GascÃ³n and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Lynwood
A man was found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately...
mynewsla.com
Jackie Lacey Says She Did Not Know Late Husband Would Point Gun at Protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
mynewsla.com
Carson Man, 18, Missing; May Be Depressed
Sheriff’s detectives reached out to the public Saturday for help locating an 18-year-old man who went missing in Carson and may be suffering from depression. Leonel Valenzuela was last seen Monday near the 1000 block of East Victoria Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Valenzuela is described...
Comments / 0