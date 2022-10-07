ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rachael Wilson
3d ago

He is where he needs to be now! Jail!!! I pray for the young boy in his lifetime and that he heals. I also want to say to the lil boy, you are a hero!!! You probably have saved others that were going to be preyed upon!!! Healing love to you sweet boy🙏

NBC San Diego

Parent Claims Valley Center High Staff Could've Prevented On-Campus Brawl

A parent of a Valley Center High School student suspended for his part in a violent on-campus brawl is accusing school administrators of ignoring complaints and failing to de-escalate inter-student tension before the boys came to blows. There was arguing, pushing and punching between fifth and sixth periods at Valley...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
NBC San Diego

Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found

The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days. Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
#Swimming Lessons#Nbc#Violent Crime#Child Sex Crimes#Vista Detention Facility#The Sheriff#The Callan Swim School
sandiegocountynews.com

Fight between inmates leaves one man dead at George Bailey Detention Facility

San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were notified on October 5 that an individual in the custody of their department at George Bailey Detention Facility had died after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department identified the injured man as 52-year-old Raymond Vogelman of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
NEVADA STATE
onscene.tv

Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dies After Being Detained by SDPD in City Heights: Police

An investigation is underway after a man died after being detained by the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) on Sunday, according to the department. The death occurred after officers were called around 10 p.m. to respond to a report of a man vandalizing a home and cars in City Heights. Authorities arrived at the 3100 block of 39th Street and saw several family members holding one man down.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death of San Diego Resident

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA

