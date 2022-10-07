ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest

The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar

On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Be VIP for 2022 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 12th, 2022

2022 Booze & Bacon Festival presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships is coming to Casper. Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Fuel Tank Explosion on Highway 487 in Natrona County

Update: Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said that at around 11:15 a.m. their deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion on Highway 487. While the road was closed at the intersection of Highway 220, 487, and Highway 487 and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Terrifier, I Barely Knew ‘Er- Unrated Demon Ghost Clown Movie Showing 3 Nights Only at Studio City Mesa

The year was 2011. An up-and-coming writer/director named Damien Leone had been a fan of horror movies his entire life. He grew up dreaming of creating a horror film of his own. But, after growing up with the likes of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Vorhees, Leon knew that the easiest way to make a successful horror movie was to create a terrifying villain.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

