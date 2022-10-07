Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Bar Nunn Fall Fest Features All That Is Good About Autumn
The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park. The event featured the usual cornucopia of all things autumn, including pumpkins, cider, coffee, haystacks, and more....
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
Thanks Goodness: ‘Thai Kitchen of Casper’ Is Reopening This October
One of Casper's favorite Asian restaurants is reopening after a three-month hiatus. The Thai Kitchen of Casper is set to reopen on Friday, October 14th, 2022. The official Thai Kitchen of Casper Facebook paged shared the reopening news late yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 4th, 2022), with a photo and a caption that read:
Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar
On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Be VIP for 2022 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 12th, 2022
2022 Booze & Bacon Festival presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships is coming to Casper. Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.
Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival & Haunted House Returning This October
The folks at the Bar Nunn Fire Department must really love Halloween, October, and all things autumn. Every year, they produce a number of different events and activities for all-comers who just want to experience all that October has to offer. Take, for instance, their Fall Festival. This is the...
East Side Walgreens Evacuated After ‘Smell of Smoke,’ Source Not Located, Area Cleared
While it turned out to be 'Much Ado About Nothing,' Casper Fire-EMS responded to reports of smoke at the east side Walgreens, located at 190 SE Wyoming Boulevard. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS Engineer and Public Information Officer Toph Steinhoff, who told K2 Radio News that they received a report of a structure fire on Tuesday night.
Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country
Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
Mills Police Department Asking for Help Locating Missing Juvenile
The Mills Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile out of Mills. Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming area. If you see Angelo or know where he is,...
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Fall Parents and Friends Potluck’ Event on Sunday
Coming up this Sunday, October 9th, 2022, PFLAG Casper (Parents Family & Friends of Lesbian and Gays) and Casper Pride are hosting a potluck event at ART 321, beginning at 4:00 pm. The official Fall Parents and Friends Potluck Facebook event page states:. Please join us for our Fall Parents...
‘Dancing With the Stars of Casper’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center
One of the biggest local charity benefits of the year returns to the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The Mercer Family Resource Center is hosting "Dancing With the Stars of Casper" and this year, the theme is "dancing through the decades". The official Dancing With the Stars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David Street Station Hosting ‘Community Christmas Tree Contest’
Although we're still not out of the Halloween season, and Thanksgiving is up next, it's never too early to start planning ahead for Christmas. David Street Station is getting a job on the most wonderful time of the year as they search for their next Community Christmas Tree. The official...
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
Come Little Children – Candlelight Frights Taking Halloween Back to its Roots in Casper
You hear a sound and it jars you awake from a fitful sleep. You look at the clock on your bedside. 3:00 a.m. The bewitching hour. You try to go back to sleep but it's all for naught. Something doesn't feel right. It's in the air. You can feel it in your bones.
Dream Upon a Princess in Casper Invites you to Princess Spooktacular and the Villians Halloween Party
On October 29th there's another Halloween option to choose from! Dream Upon a Princess is hosting its "Princess Spooktacular" at 4:00 PM. The villians will arrive at 5:00 PM and stay until 6:30 PM. "It's the same event, but I split it up because some kids are afraid of the...
Fuel Tank Explosion on Highway 487 in Natrona County
Update: Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said that at around 11:15 a.m. their deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion on Highway 487. While the road was closed at the intersection of Highway 220, 487, and Highway 487 and...
Terrifier, I Barely Knew ‘Er- Unrated Demon Ghost Clown Movie Showing 3 Nights Only at Studio City Mesa
The year was 2011. An up-and-coming writer/director named Damien Leone had been a fan of horror movies his entire life. He grew up dreaming of creating a horror film of his own. But, after growing up with the likes of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Vorhees, Leon knew that the easiest way to make a successful horror movie was to create a terrifying villain.
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Coming Out Day Party’ at The Void October 11
Tuesday, October 11 is 'National Coming Out Day' and Casper Pride is partnering with The Void to throw a party. That's according to a Facebook post from Casper Pride, who wrote that the event would take place on October 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Casper. "Hey...
