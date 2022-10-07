Read full article on original website
WXII 12
1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
Person grazed, multiple apartments hit by gunfire on Tara Court in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem over the weekend. According to the police department, around 8 p.m. on Sunday they got a called about someone shooting into an apartment on Tara Court. As officials were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
1 dead after apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, investigators say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an early morning fire, officials say. Crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning. A fire investigator on the scene said that one person was found dead inside an apartment and they are still working on processing […]
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
‘I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother’; Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before Trinity shooting
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged in a Randolph County shooting. 911 calls reveal that the man investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did not know the woman. The 911 caller told dispatchers […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Police: Man hit in head with sledgehammer as brawl erupts at NC youth football game
A man was hit in the head with a sledgehammer during a brawl that erupted at a North Carolina football game pitting teams with 6-year-old players on Saturday, multiple media outlets reported. An angry man crossed the field at Glenn High School in Kernersville to confront the other team, prompting...
WXII 12
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spruce Street, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to Spruce Street at 11 a.m. regarding a shooting. Shortly after, police said officers received a...
Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle and wrecking it. According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. Monday they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road. When they got on the scene, they found […]
Greensboro Police gets thousands in grant funding to adjust how it responds to calls
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police took another step Monday to adjust how it responds to calls. The Behavioral Response Team in Greensboro received 330,000 dollars from the North Carolina Legislature through the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) grant. "The Greensboro police department and the city of Greensboro partnered together...
Juvenile injured in shooting on Spruce Street in Lexington, suspect at-large
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured following a shooting in Lexington late Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department. At around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers began to head to Spruce Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Shortly after getting the initial report, police got a call […]
Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity: RCSO
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road. First responders came to the scene […]
Driver flees scene after improper left-hand turn leads to crash on I-85 in Davidson County, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic hit a snag in Davidson County Monday morning after a crash. According to troopers, a 2007 Nissan was in the center lane of southbound I-85 in Davidson County when it abruptly slowed to a stop and attempted to make an improper left-hand turn into an emergency access area in […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: 1 person killed in apartment fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died in an apartment fire in Greensboro. Firefighters said the fire occurred overnight at the apartments on Yanceyville Street. Firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units as they were putting out the fire. That person is not being identified yet.
Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
1 found dead with a gunshot wound in the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a dead body was found, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a body being discovered. At the scene, officers located a deceased victim […]
1 killed, man charged with DWI in fatal Randleman Road crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed as the result of a crash in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, investigators say that Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, 24, of Greensboro, was operating a 2006 Toyota Corolla and exiting a parking lot to enter Randleman Road. […]
