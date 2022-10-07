ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother’; Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before Trinity shooting

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged in a Randolph County shooting. 911 calls reveal that the man investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did not know the woman. The 911 caller told dispatchers […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cognitive Disorder
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spruce Street, Lexington police investigate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to Spruce Street at 11 a.m. regarding a shooting. Shortly after, police said officers received a...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 person killed in apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died in an apartment fire in Greensboro. Firefighters said the fire occurred overnight at the apartments on Yanceyville Street. Firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units as they were putting out the fire. That person is not being identified yet.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy