Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants
At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
TechCrunch
Foodology’s cloud kitchen concept gains foothold across Latin America
One of those was Foodology, a Colombia-based cloud kitchen and virtual restaurant company, co-founded by Daniela Izquierdo and Juan Guillermo Azuero in 2019. Unlike other kitchen groups that bring in existing restaurants, Foodology specializes in creating brands from scratch, then operating and scaling them quickly to profitability. They do this by collecting data on geography and what consumers like and then creating original dishes with delivery.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Verge
A former Facebook engineer wants to help you make your own cell network
A new company wants to let you become your own cell carrier, using your internet connection even when you’re away from home — and roaming onto the networks of other people doing the same. The company, helmed by former Facebook engineer Kashif Ali, is called Ukama, and it’s launching a crowdfunding campaign on engineering and maker-focused site Crowd Supply to get its devices out to people willing to try out the tech and start building the network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed
Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
techunwrapped.com
4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room
Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
Google launches a new wired Nest Doorbell with continuous video history
Google has launched the new wired Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen) with a sleek new design and many of the features you love.
Meet the man that created the largest empire in history
The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Endor emerges from stealth with $25M to secure software supply chains
A number of vendors are tackling the issue of open source security, offering tools that scan the metadata and descriptors of packages to find known exploits. But Varun Badhwar argues that they don’t go far enough. He’s the co-founder of Endor Labs, a startup that has just over 30 employees and uses graph analysis tech to learn how dependencies are being used within an organization and create indicators of risk.
TechRadar
Google Workspace update will help supercharge your slide decks
Google has been busy making it easier for you to create and edit Slides presentations on the go with Android devices, which could be a lifesaver for long-distance commuters and hybrid workers who like to work on the go. Back in July, the company announced a suite of new Android...
TechCrunch
Trendsi secures $25M to help sellers and manufacturers predict demand
Seeking to give sellers greater visibility over product demand, so they can make more informed decisions, Ella Zhang co-founded Trendsi, which connects sellers with suppliers while managing the back-end supply chain for its customer base. After gaining traction during the pandemic as many retail businesses made the risk-reducing pivot to selling goods directly to retail, rather than buying inventory, Trendsi has closed a $25 million Series A round that brings its total capital raised to $30 million.
TechCrunch
Could corporates be good matchmakers for startups and VCs?
Rather, it’s an initiative in which the cloud infrastructure company curates a group of its startup customers and presents them to venture capitalists, each of which committed $50 million to back companies building on Cloudflare Workers. The list of 26 venture funds includes big players like NEA and Boldstart and smaller firms like Pear VC. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told me that number has continued to grow since the project was announced in September.
TechCrunch
Growth hacking is really just growth testing
But let’s discuss what growth hacking is and isn’t. Firstly, growth hacking isn’t a way to code or hack your way to 100x growth with one clever tactic. It’s also not a magical solution that only a few people in this world possess. Growth hacking actually...
Woonsocket Call
Ottocast’s Newest CarPlay AI Box Delivers Seamless In-Car Experiences
The engineers at Ottocast have just announced the official release of their brand new product, the PICASOU 2 CarPlay AI Box. This dynamic new AI-based item gives consumers a simple way to bring all their favorite apps and more to their in-car experiences. Ottocast offers an array of CarPlay products...
TechCrunch
BeReal tops 53M installs, but only 9% open the app daily, estimates claim
Active users are a better indication of an app’s adoption than downloads as many people will install an app out of curiosity to check it out, but then abandon the app if they don’t end up enjoying the experience. On this front, BeReal is still trailing established social...
GTA Breaks Ground on Alupang Data Center in Guam
TAMUNING, Guam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- GTA, Guam’s telecommunications leader, held a groundbreaking ceremony recently to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center, a world-class designed and engineered Data Center and Cable Landing Station in Tamuning, Guam. This state-of-the-art data center will offer over 31,000 square feet of floor space built to Tier III standards with 4.0 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. Energy sustainability and efficiency are inherently built into the data center design. This new facility will be able to receive new undersea fiber cables, providing even more connectivity on and through Guam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005059/en/ GTA held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center in Tamuning, Guam. PHOTO (L-R) Benjamin Wu, Partner, Huntsman Family Investments (HFI); Roland Certeza, President and CEO, GTA; Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam; Paul Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman Family Investments (HFI) and GTA Board Chairman; David John, Board Director, GTA (Photo: Business Wire)
ASIA・
TechCrunch
Samsung seeks smart TV growth with first Tizen OS licensing deals
Tizen, for the uninitiated, is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation for more than a decade, though Samsung has been the primary developer and driving force behind the project, using it across myriad devices, including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones and TVs. Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen...
TechCrunch
‘Last year was the party. This year is the hangover.’
Mark Goldberg has been a partner at Index Ventures since 2015, investing in — and sitting on the boards of — financial services companies such as Plaid, Persona, Lithic, Cocoon and Pilot. Currently the firm’s fintech lead, Goldberg has plenty of thoughts about what’s on the horizon for startups operating in the space today.
TechCrunch
Airwallex raises $100M to power cross-border business banking, valuation stays flat at $5.5B
The funding is coming in the form of an extension to Airwallex’s Series E — technically a Series E-2, after a $100 million extension in November 2021, and the original $200 million in September 2021. It is mostly an inside round with previous backers Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent all participating; Australian fund HostPlus and an unnamed “leading North American pension fund” also invested.
TechCrunch
Matrix Partners, long an investor in software infrastructure, has some questions about web3
Eight hundred million dollars is a lot of capital for the firm, which, like Benchmark, has been consistent over the years about maintaining comparatively smaller funds, even while many other venture firms have doubled, tripled — even quintupled — their assets under management. (Like Benchmark, Matrix raised a $1 billion fund once during the dot-com era; it wound up returning half of it to its investors when the market imploded.)
Comments / 0