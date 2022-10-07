Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Edom Art Festival founder’s wife hopes to continue husband’s legacy
EDOM, Texas (KETK)- The Edom Art Festival began in 1972 with 30 artists and 3,000 people. Now 50 years later, they have grown to 60 artists and about 15,000 event goers. “You couldn’t stir it with a stick out here,” said Edom Art Festival Coordinator Beth Brown. Beth Brown’s husband Doug started the art festival […]
KLTV
Gregg County declares November adoption month
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. The Gregg County Commissioners proclaimed November 2022 to be National Adoption Month on Monday morning, “celebrating a family for every child.”. Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public...
ALDF: Bengali, world's oldest tiger in captivity, was euthanized in May at Tiger Creek in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — The Animal Legal Defense Fund says they're taking legal action against a local animal sanctuary after two tigers, who they allege endured harsh conditions, died. The ALDF says Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest tiger living in captivity by the Guinness Book...
PHOTOS: Rose City Music Festival crowd shots
Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and caters to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
Lawsuit against East Texas animal sanctuary reveals world’s oldest tiger has been dead for months
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bengali, the oldest living tiger in the world, has supposedly been dead since May 9, according to document’s released Thursday in a lawsuit against Tiger Creek Sanctuary. Bengali’s death was announced by Tiger Creek in response to an emergency motion for preservation of evidence...
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Thousands gather for inaugural Rose City Music Festival featuring Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III
Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and catered to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
Contestant from actual ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition reacts to musical
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience. J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the...
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month
TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level. The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
Business Beat: Dutch Bros grand opening, Peking opens at new location, JumpShot temporarily closed
One of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 2157 W Grande Blvd will open on Friday, the company announced in a Facebook post. Hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5...
Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
Authorities said they received a complaint on Oct. 1, from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
Bullard Great Dane rescue asking for donations, intake halts due to high veterinary bills
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab in Bullard is asking the community for donations after closing its doors to new intakes so that the rescue can catch up on its animals’ existing medical bills. The rescue said they have always prided themselves...
