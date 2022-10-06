ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
Family of 12 says they were left ‘standing on the side of the road’ after Airbnb’s alleged ‘awful’ response to a bad listing

After a family of 12 was left stranded, a TikToker is calling Airbnb out for its allegedly poor customer service. TikToker @reneescbfs said she “will never book through” the company again after its response to an incident was “awful and lacking any compassion.” A group of her family members booked an Airbnb to holiday in Byron Bay, Australia. When the family arrived, the home was vacant, under construction and uninhabitable.
Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video

A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
'This is a violation of the Geneva Convention': Southwest Airlines is mocked after giving ukuleles and music lessons to every passenger on a six hour flight from LA to Hawaii

The world's first ukulele lesson at 30,000 feet took place last Friday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu. Sadly, the class was not warmly welcomed on social media with one user even suggesting that a war crimes trial would be suitable for whomever okayed the idea of handing out free ukuleles to passengers.
Uber driver sparks debate by exposing married customer’s ‘affair’

An Uber driver has sparked a debate after revealing how she allegedly exposed her married customer’s “affair” by dropping him and his girlfriend off at his wife’s house.In a recent video posted to her TikTok, Roni, a Dallas-based driver who goes by @perfectly_unbroken, claimed that, while she was picking up a customer, he sent his love to his wife and children outside of his house before stepping into the vehicle.After they started driving, Roni said that the customer decided to add a stop during his ride and that, once they pulled up to the new location, a woman...
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?

The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
