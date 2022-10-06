Read full article on original website
Related
A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House
The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
intheknow.com
Family of 12 says they were left ‘standing on the side of the road’ after Airbnb’s alleged ‘awful’ response to a bad listing
After a family of 12 was left stranded, a TikToker is calling Airbnb out for its allegedly poor customer service. TikToker @reneescbfs said she “will never book through” the company again after its response to an incident was “awful and lacking any compassion.” A group of her family members booked an Airbnb to holiday in Byron Bay, Australia. When the family arrived, the home was vacant, under construction and uninhabitable.
Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video
A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2022 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2022 —...
'This is a violation of the Geneva Convention': Southwest Airlines is mocked after giving ukuleles and music lessons to every passenger on a six hour flight from LA to Hawaii
The world's first ukulele lesson at 30,000 feet took place last Friday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu. Sadly, the class was not warmly welcomed on social media with one user even suggesting that a war crimes trial would be suitable for whomever okayed the idea of handing out free ukuleles to passengers.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Uber driver sparks debate by exposing married customer’s ‘affair’
An Uber driver has sparked a debate after revealing how she allegedly exposed her married customer’s “affair” by dropping him and his girlfriend off at his wife’s house.In a recent video posted to her TikTok, Roni, a Dallas-based driver who goes by @perfectly_unbroken, claimed that, while she was picking up a customer, he sent his love to his wife and children outside of his house before stepping into the vehicle.After they started driving, Roni said that the customer decided to add a stop during his ride and that, once they pulled up to the new location, a woman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Planes 'Landing Parallel' at San Francisco Airport Is Pretty Cool to See
Think parallel parking into a tight spot is tricky? That's nothing. Try parallel landing an airplane!. If that sounds like a wild statement, we'd agree. However, seeing is believing, and photographer @jakeasnerphoto managed to capture an amazing video of two planes touching down at the San Francisco Airport at the same time, side by side!
ZDNet
American Airlines may end a real customer advantage for a sad, twisted reason
It's easy to think all US airlines are the same. Well, so similar that sometimes it doesn't make that much difference which one you fly. Yet each has small pockets of difference that -- given four of them own more than 80% of all airline seats -- can truly stand out.
Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride
A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged $40,000 for a four mile journey in the U.K. A British man recently woke up to a shocking bill from Uber when a technical mishap saw him charged almost $40,000 for a 15-minute journey. British newspaper The Independent reported that trainee chef Oliver Kaplan...
Jalopnik
Disabled Traveler Stranded at Aiport Because Airline Forgot to Put the Wheelchair on the Plane
For all the hassle and cost associated with flying, you would think the airlines would be able to accomplish the bare minimum of getting passengers and their luggage to the destination at the same time. A disabled traveler was stranded at the airport for hours because their wheelchair somehow didn’t make it on the plane.
'You Harassed an Entire Flight:' Southwest Airlines' Ukulele Marketing Stunt Is Getting Mixed Reviews
The airline partnered with Guitar Center to make sure passengers were ready for their trip to Hawaii.
Planning a cannabis vacation? Here are the top 10 cities for a weed enthusiast's getaway including paint-and-puff classes and ganja yoga
These 10 cities are the best places to plan your next weed-infused trip, according to Upgraded Points.
YOGA・
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?
The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
CN Traveler’s Best Small US Cities of 2022 Is Out, and It’s Crazy
Every year for the past 35 years, Condé Nast Traveler has allowed its readers to vote on all of their favorite resorts, cruise lines, spas, airlines and airports, countries, islands and cities. The winners are then added into a subsequent compendium and touted as the very best of the best of that year.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0