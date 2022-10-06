An Uber driver has sparked a debate after revealing how she allegedly exposed her married customer’s “affair” by dropping him and his girlfriend off at his wife’s house.In a recent video posted to her TikTok, Roni, a Dallas-based driver who goes by @perfectly_unbroken, claimed that, while she was picking up a customer, he sent his love to his wife and children outside of his house before stepping into the vehicle.After they started driving, Roni said that the customer decided to add a stop during his ride and that, once they pulled up to the new location, a woman...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO