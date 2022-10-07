ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half. The N.J. High...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
HOPEWELL, NJ
North Plainfield, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Spotswood over Carteret in OT- Boys soccer recap

Joe Nardino scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Spotswood to a 3-2 win over Carteret in Spotswood. Maks Mroz and Alex Lagowski each scored for Spotswood (7-5-1). George Pereira dished out two assists, while Aiden Scher made four saves in the win. Anthony Bautista and Vincenzo Gancio each...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap

Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JACKSON, NJ
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
Toms River North over Colts Neck- Field hockey recap

Olivia Fraticelli scored three goals to lead Toms River North to a 3-1 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Fraticelli scored in the third quarter, before burying two in the fourth to secure the win for Toms River North (11-0). Rachel Tetzlaff dished out two assists, and Katie Marra made four saves in the win.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout

Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Bernards over Belvidere- Field hockey recap

Shelby Rich, Bella Galantino, and Kendall Schmerler each scored to lead Bernards in a 3-2 win over Belvidere, in Bernardsville. Bernards (4-6-2) led 2-1 at the half. Hope Kaczynski made 10 saves in the win. Belvidere fell to 6-4-1 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Girls Soccer: Almeida scores 7 as Somerset Tech moves past Dunellen

Katelyn Almeida scored seven goals to go along with an assist, as Somerset Tech defeated Dunellen, 8-1, in Bridgewater. Almeida’s seven-goal performance was her largest goal output of the season, and now has 27 goals and 12 assists to her name in 10 games for Somerset Tech (7-3). It was her fifth game in which she scored three or more goals, as she also posted a five-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Dunellen on Sept. 23, along with a four-goal, two-assist performance in an 8-5 win over Mother Seton on Sept. 28.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Haddonfield over Haddon Township - Girls soccer recap

Allison Tighe scored a pair of goals and Allison Baxter recorded all three assists to lead Haddonfield to a 3-0 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. Tighe increased her season total to a team-high 14 goals. Grace Duffey also scored for Haddonfield, and all three goals were headers off corner kicks.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap

Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
