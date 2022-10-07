ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1).
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap

Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6).
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap

Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap

Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2.
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic

Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Almeida scores 7 as Somerset Tech moves past Dunellen

Katelyn Almeida scored seven goals to go along with an assist, as Somerset Tech defeated Dunellen, 8-1, in Bridgewater. Almeida’s seven-goal performance was her largest goal output of the season, and now has 27 goals and 12 assists to her name in 10 games for Somerset Tech (7-3). It was her fifth game in which she scored three or more goals, as she also posted a five-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Dunellen on Sept. 23, along with a four-goal, two-assist performance in an 8-5 win over Mother Seton on Sept. 28.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap

Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9).
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap

Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout

Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap

MSD fell to 3-8.
COLUMBIA, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap

Avery Lassman's goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman's game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Roxbury - Field hockey recap

Chiara Marchese tallied a hat trick to lead West Morris to a 4-0 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Macy Sabo added on a goal for West Morris (9-2-1). Jenna Waldron made 15 saves for Roxbury (3-8).
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10

Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
