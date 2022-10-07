Read full article on original website
St. Benedict’s over No. 16 Montclair- Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals to lead St. Benedict’s to a 2-0 win over Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Montclair. St. Benedict’s (6-0) scored both of its goals in the first half and was able to hold on for the rest of the way.
Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1).
Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap
Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6).
St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap
Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Timothy Cranga netted an overtime game-winner to pus Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison. Cranga’s game-winner came in the 86th minute, and was his second scoring strike of the day. Cranga’s first goal came in the 33rd minute. Aiden Long assisted on both goals.
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2.
Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic
Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal...
Girls Soccer: Almeida scores 7 as Somerset Tech moves past Dunellen
Katelyn Almeida scored seven goals to go along with an assist, as Somerset Tech defeated Dunellen, 8-1, in Bridgewater. Almeida’s seven-goal performance was her largest goal output of the season, and now has 27 goals and 12 assists to her name in 10 games for Somerset Tech (7-3). It was her fifth game in which she scored three or more goals, as she also posted a five-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Dunellen on Sept. 23, along with a four-goal, two-assist performance in an 8-5 win over Mother Seton on Sept. 28.
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap
Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9).
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half.
West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap
Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout
Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap
MSD fell to 3-8.
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell
Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap
Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
West Morris over Roxbury - Field hockey recap
Chiara Marchese tallied a hat trick to lead West Morris to a 4-0 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Macy Sabo added on a goal for West Morris (9-2-1). Jenna Waldron made 15 saves for Roxbury (3-8).
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10
Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior...
