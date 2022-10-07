Read full article on original website
Toll proposal under discussion to reduce traffic in Utah's Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inside the Utah Department of Transportation’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Impact Statement lies a proposal to implement a toll in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. The goal would be to stabilize and reduce traffic volumes by 30% through travel alternatives. UDOT’s proposal is...
Major highway closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along U.S. 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is...
Officials continue search for Georgia toddler who disappeared from home nearly a week ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials in Chatham County, Georgia are now on their sixth day searching for the missing toddler, Quinton Simon, and Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave an update on their search Monday. Watch Chief Hadley's statement below. Chief Hadley opened up with a brief update before...
