DEA Seizes 15,000 Deadly Pills Targeting Younger Drug Users In New York State
Drug officials are warning parents about the drug, which looks like candy and is designed to appeal to younger users. Fentanyl is a drug that is known to cause deadly overdoses and now drug producers are trying to make it into a 'party drug' to target younger users. Drug Enforcement Agents in New York made the seizure of the rainbow fentanyl pills, which they say is the largest to date.
