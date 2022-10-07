'Your whole life is disrupted': Florida residents commute to homes by canoe through flooded neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Food, medication delivered by boat to Florida flood victims
Some residents in Volusia County are trapped in their homes due to floodwaters from Ian. They are relying on the generosity of others who are delivering food and other essentials. Others have been kayaking to get to work and school.
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Ian flooding causes sewage to pour into Florida's Indian River Lagoon
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc on the Indian River Lagoon. Water overflow in Brevard County is causing millions of gallons of sewage to leak into the lagoon – enough switch to fill 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Environmentalists say it's the last thing this...
Orange County man, 75, dies in fall from ladder while cleaning debris after hurricane, mayor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while cleaning debris from his roof, marking the first hurricane-related death in Orange County, according to the mayor. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Ian...
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens to remain closed as crews clean up after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed until further notice as staff members work to clean up after Hurricane Ian. Officials are continuing to assess the property and will make a decision to reopen it as soon as they can. A spokesperson for...
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek
Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida. "We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
Are Florida homeowners required to disclose past flood damage when selling a house?
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian left almost everything that Polly Joy owned in ruins. "As you can see down in there it’s starting to mold," she said as she showed us around her Kissimmee home. When Joy bought her home in 1995, she says she was never...
House of the Day: 3/2 Midcentury home in Audubon Park asking $600,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1916 East End Avenue [GMap] by East End Market, in a pocket of Winter Park that we will always refer to as Audubon Park. This 1,538 SF midcentury home has been completely redone and features a split floorplan with new high-efficiency windows installed this summer and a new roof from 2020. The home has a one-car garage and an oversized main bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom that overlooks the fenced-in backyard and patio.
Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
Goodwill Launches ‘Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup’ at All Central Florida Stores
While it may still take days, weeks or even months to get a full picture of the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path across Florida’s peninsula, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida stands ready to help the community. Starting Monday, October 10th, the nonprofit will host a special roundup...
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
Video of 'Longest-Resident Dog' at Orlando Shelter Losing Hope After the Hurricane Has Us in Tears
There are some dogs that take a long time to get adopted from shelters, and this can be for a variety of reasons. However, no matter the reason, all pups deserve to be adopted and spend their lives in loving and comfortable homes. One viral video is trying to help a pup get that opportunity after a long time spent in the shelter.
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
UCF students search for places to stay after apartments destroyed by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A week and a half since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, some University of Central Florida students are still looking for a place to stay. Many of those students aren’t just looking for a home, but they are also looking to replace all of their belongings. At...
