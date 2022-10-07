Read full article on original website
Depth propels No. 3 Camden Catholic over No. 1 Kingsway in field hockey showdown
Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, capped a three-day stretch against two of the state’s top programs with an impressive 3-1 nonleague home win over top-ranked Kingsway.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout
Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
Howell over Matawan - Field hockey recap
Julia Cavallero scored twice to lead Howell in a 4-2 win over Matawan, in Howell. Kerry DeStefano added on a goal and an assist for the Rebels (7-3-1). Alivia Morales also scored in the win. Erin Mylod made eight saves for Howell. Katie Perry and Sonia Rojas scored for the...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Freshman Leigha Gronau scored twice while senior Sadie Willis and junior Julia Flynn each had a goal and an assist to lead 10th-seeded Hackettstown to a 7-2 win over 19th-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in...
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Brayan Alvarenga made seven saves as 13th-seeded Bound Brook defeated 12th-seeded Manville, 2-1, in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Manville. Brandon Rodriguez put Bound Brook (2-10) in front for good with a goal in the sixth minute. Joshua Cazales added a goal in the 36th minute to put the lead to 2-0.
Toms River North over Colts Neck- Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli scored three goals to lead Toms River North to a 3-1 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Fraticelli scored in the third quarter, before burying two in the fourth to secure the win for Toms River North (11-0). Rachel Tetzlaff dished out two assists, and Katie Marra made four saves in the win.
Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap
Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 10
Brooke Snider posted two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded Millburn to a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Glen RIdge in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, in Millburn. Millburn (5-4-2) will face top-seed West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday. Molly Boehm added on two goals for the...
Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap
Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
No. 8 Moorestown over No. 16 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Ava Tilger and Sydney Kowalczyk each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-2 win over No. 16 Haddonfield, in Moorestown. Izy Leese added on a goal to the win for Moorestown (10-3). Karlie Warner scored twice for Haddonfield...
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap
Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Timothy Christian over East Brunswick Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Ishan Shrestha scored two goals to spark Timothy Christian to a 4-1 win over East Brunswick Magnet in East Brunswick. Justin Grigoli and Jacob Dyer also found the back of the net and Jonathan Walker made nine saves to help Timothy Christian improve to 4-9. Justin Noon scored for East...
Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic
Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal...
No. 1 Westfield over No. 10 Cranford - Girls soccer recap
Cat Angel scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over No. 10 Cranford in Cranford. Chiara Cosenza also scored and Ella Cadigan had an assist in the victory. Sutton Factor stopped all four shots she...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer roundup for preliminary round games, Oct. 10
Abigail Hawes scored a hat trick to lead 13th-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 4-3 win over 20th-seeded Montville in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament in Mountain Lakes. Daisy Duda added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (7-4), which led 2-1 at halftime. Maya Ritchie dished...
Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
