NJ.com

Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout

Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
NJ.com

Howell over Matawan - Field hockey recap

Julia Cavallero scored twice to lead Howell in a 4-2 win over Matawan, in Howell. Kerry DeStefano added on a goal and an assist for the Rebels (7-3-1). Alivia Morales also scored in the win. Erin Mylod made eight saves for Howell. Katie Perry and Sonia Rojas scored for the...
NJ.com

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10

Freshman Leigha Gronau scored twice while senior Sadie Willis and junior Julia Flynn each had a goal and an assist to lead 10th-seeded Hackettstown to a 7-2 win over 19th-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in...
NJ.com

Toms River North over Colts Neck- Field hockey recap

Olivia Fraticelli scored three goals to lead Toms River North to a 3-1 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Fraticelli scored in the third quarter, before burying two in the fourth to secure the win for Toms River North (11-0). Rachel Tetzlaff dished out two assists, and Katie Marra made four saves in the win.
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap

Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap

Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
NJ.com

Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)

Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
NJ.com

Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap

Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
NJ.com

Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap

Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
NJ.com

Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
NJ.com

Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic

Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal...
NJ.com

Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap

Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
NJ.com

NJ.com

