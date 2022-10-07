ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

Search Under After Man Escapes Jail In Sumter County

(Sumter County, SC)-- Law enforcement is searching for a man who escaped a detention center in Sumter County. Staff discovered Lance Michael Alberti had escaped from the jail Sunday morning. He had been in since an arrest for shoplifting on Friday, with bond denied Saturday due to an outstanding warrant...
Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday. RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Sumter County inmate back in custody after Sunday evening escape

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis has announced an inmate that escaped Sumter County Detention Center on Sunday evening is again in custody. Lance Michael Alberti escaped the detention center on Oct. 9 and was recaptured the morning of Monday, Oct. 10. Sumter authorities, coordinating with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, followed up on information suggesting Alberti was at a truck stop in the Santee area.
Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
Missing child found safely by Lexington police

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department has found the missing 11-year-old they were looking for. Tristan Lanford was returned to his home according to officials. Officials were searching for Tristan Lanford, he was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road early in the...
Armed Robbery suspect caught in Burke County following chase, wreck

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – At approximately 4:32 a.m. Monday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery report at Taylor Brothers Express on Hwy. 25 north. Responding deputies spotted a potential suspect vehicle based on information provided by the store clerk. According to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams Facebook page, the suspect entered the […]
Five dead in shooting at a South Carolina home, officials say

INMAN, S.C. — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said. Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them with gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Inman is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Columbia.
Columbia high school student arrested for bringing knife to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports one student has been arrested for bringing a knife to school. The 16-year-old Ridge View High School student was investigated by school officials around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 for an unrelated incident. During the investigation, school officials...
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
Lexington Coroner identifies man in homicide incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident near an area Waffle House. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 57-year-old Timothy Harold Brock, of Goose Creek, as the victim. The Waffle House located at 1020 S. Lake Drive...
