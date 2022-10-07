Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Three SC family members shot to death, including two who lived in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around...
‘Child torture’: 4 arrested after children taken from South Carolina home
Four children were taken from a Spartanburg County home after deputies said at least one was subjected to what amounted to child torture.
wach.com
State leaders express frustration as they say 'Catch & Release' system fails communities
COLUMBIA, SC — A deputy is recovering and a man is in jail after authorities say he led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash. Adding another twist to this story, investigators say the man was free on bail on a murder charge. Sheriff Lott and community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Search Under After Man Escapes Jail In Sumter County
(Sumter County, SC)-- Law enforcement is searching for a man who escaped a detention center in Sumter County. Staff discovered Lance Michael Alberti had escaped from the jail Sunday morning. He had been in since an arrest for shoplifting on Friday, with bond denied Saturday due to an outstanding warrant...
WIS-TV
Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday. RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Sumter County inmate back in custody after Sunday evening escape
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis has announced an inmate that escaped Sumter County Detention Center on Sunday evening is again in custody. Lance Michael Alberti escaped the detention center on Oct. 9 and was recaptured the morning of Monday, Oct. 10. Sumter authorities, coordinating with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, followed up on information suggesting Alberti was at a truck stop in the Santee area.
Sheriff: Murder suspect out on bond leads Richland County deputies on chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation of a suspicious vehicle at a Farrow Road gas station on Saturday soon led to a pursuit in which two deputies collided and one was sent to the hospital. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the chase began when deputies noticed the vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 found shot to death in South Carolina home
Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home, and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
wach.com
Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
wach.com
Missing child found safely by Lexington police
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department has found the missing 11-year-old they were looking for. Tristan Lanford was returned to his home according to officials. Officials were searching for Tristan Lanford, he was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road early in the...
wach.com
Deputies investigating, no shooter found at Richland County high school
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently on campus at Lower Richland High School for one call of a shooting. It was determined by officials there was not an active shooter at the school and there was no evidence of a shooting at all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armed Robbery suspect caught in Burke County following chase, wreck
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – At approximately 4:32 a.m. Monday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery report at Taylor Brothers Express on Hwy. 25 north. Responding deputies spotted a potential suspect vehicle based on information provided by the store clerk. According to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams Facebook page, the suspect entered the […]
Five dead in shooting at a South Carolina home, officials say
INMAN, S.C. — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said. Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them with gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Inman is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Columbia.
wach.com
Columbia high school student arrested for bringing knife to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports one student has been arrested for bringing a knife to school. The 16-year-old Ridge View High School student was investigated by school officials around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 for an unrelated incident. During the investigation, school officials...
abccolumbia.com
Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot. Investigators say, based on information...
WIS-TV
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for woman who pepper-sprayed store clerk
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a female who sprayed a store clerk with pepper spray because she was denied tobacco sales due to her age. Officials say around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, a black female entered the Marathon convenience...
wach.com
Lexington Coroner identifies man in homicide incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident near an area Waffle House. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 57-year-old Timothy Harold Brock, of Goose Creek, as the victim. The Waffle House located at 1020 S. Lake Drive...
WATCH: Lancaster Co. deputies search for woman accused of slamming car into Food Lion
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are looking for a woman who they said drove right into a local Food Lion Sunday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry could see the damage the car did to the entrance of the grocery store on Airport Road. She said the door is boarded up and needs repairs.
Comments / 0