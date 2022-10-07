Read full article on original website
Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10
Sophomore Anya Terry scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lift 16th-seeded Columbia to a 3-2 win over 17th-seeded Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Maplewood. Columbia will next visit top-seeded Montclair in the second round on Wednesday. Sophomore Evie Campbell had a goal...
No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap
Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Brayan Alvarenga made seven saves as 13th-seeded Bound Brook defeated 12th-seeded Manville, 2-1, in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Manville. Brandon Rodriguez put Bound Brook (2-10) in front for good with a goal in the sixth minute. Joshua Cazales added a goal in the 36th minute to put the lead to 2-0.
St. Benedict’s over No. 16 Montclair- Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals to lead St. Benedict’s to a 2-0 win over Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Montclair. St. Benedict’s (6-0) scored both of its goals in the first half and was able to hold on for the rest of the way.
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
No. 1 Westfield over No. 10 Cranford - Girls soccer recap
Cat Angel scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over No. 10 Cranford in Cranford. Chiara Cosenza also scored and Ella Cadigan had an assist in the victory. Sutton Factor stopped all four shots she...
No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap
Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 10
Brooke Snider posted two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded Millburn to a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Glen RIdge in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, in Millburn. Millburn (5-4-2) will face top-seed West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday. Molly Boehm added on two goals for the...
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Timothy Cranga netted an overtime game-winner to pus Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison. Cranga’s game-winner came in the 86th minute, and was his second scoring strike of the day. Cranga’s first goal came in the 33rd minute. Aiden Long assisted on both goals.
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Timothy Christian over East Brunswick Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Ishan Shrestha scored two goals to spark Timothy Christian to a 4-1 win over East Brunswick Magnet in East Brunswick. Justin Grigoli and Jacob Dyer also found the back of the net and Jonathan Walker made nine saves to help Timothy Christian improve to 4-9. Justin Noon scored for East...
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
Delbarton over Roxbury - Boys soccer recap
Josh Hepplewhite found the back of the net in the ninth minute and Shea Coughlin also scored a first-half goal as Delbarton defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Morris Township. Parker Smith and James Anroman combined for four saves and shared the shutout to help Delbarton improve to 9-5. Noah Camp made...
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
