Cedar Grove, NJ

NJ.com

No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap

Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap

Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
LINDEN, NJ
Cedar Grove, NJ
Livingston, NJ
Cedar Grove, NJ
Livingston, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap

Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap

Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap

Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap

Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton over Roxbury - Boys soccer recap

Josh Hepplewhite found the back of the net in the ninth minute and Shea Coughlin also scored a first-half goal as Delbarton defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Morris Township. Parker Smith and James Anroman combined for four saves and shared the shutout to help Delbarton improve to 9-5. Noah Camp made...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

