Sanford, FL

Neighbors bring food, medicine to Florida residents stranded in flooded areas

Enterprise, Fla. - People who are living in flooded areas are getting help from their neighbors who are using boats and kayaks to deliver medicine and food. Homes in the Stone Island neighborhood in Volusia County, near Lake Monroe, are completely flooded. Some homes have two feet of water in them and others that are more elevated are still dry, but their houses are surrounded by water. In some areas, you can only access homes by boat.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek

Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida. "We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
Fixing flooded Sanford road could cost at least $1 million

SANFORD, Fla. - While floodwaters continued to creep up around Sanford City Hall Monday, officials inside discussed what they needed to do next. Because of soft soil, the stretch of Seminole Boulevard could require at least a million dollars to fix, something that could take away from other projects according to the city's director of public works.
Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
Hurricane Ian deaths include 2 men in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - According to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, the number of Hurricane Ian-related deaths has eclipsed 100. Two of the deaths happened in Osceola County, including a resident of the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee who stayed behind after the community was evacuated and a Haines City resident who suffered an injury while preparing for Hurricane Ian and was taken to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital where he later died.
People line up for hurricane relief aid from FEMA in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - People lined up in Orlando’s Barnett Park. They're hoping for help from federal, state, and local agencies after Hurricane Ian tore through central Florida. Luis Diaz and Katherine Millan came for assistance after water flooded the Orlando home they rent. "This is my last straw, see...
