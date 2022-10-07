Read full article on original website
Food, medication delivered by boat to Florida flood victims
Some residents in Volusia County are trapped in their homes due to floodwaters from Ian. They are relying on the generosity of others who are delivering food and other essentials. Others have been kayaking to get to work and school.
Neighbors bring food, medicine to Florida residents stranded in flooded areas
Enterprise, Fla. - People who are living in flooded areas are getting help from their neighbors who are using boats and kayaks to deliver medicine and food. Homes in the Stone Island neighborhood in Volusia County, near Lake Monroe, are completely flooded. Some homes have two feet of water in them and others that are more elevated are still dry, but their houses are surrounded by water. In some areas, you can only access homes by boat.
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Ian flooding causes sewage to pour into Florida's Indian River Lagoon
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc on the Indian River Lagoon. Water overflow in Brevard County is causing millions of gallons of sewage to leak into the lagoon – enough switch to fill 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Environmentalists say it's the last thing this...
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens to remain closed as crews clean up after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed until further notice as staff members work to clean up after Hurricane Ian. Officials are continuing to assess the property and will make a decision to reopen it as soon as they can. A spokesperson for...
Orlando Weather Forecast: Central Florida to see rise in rain chances midweek
Rain is on the way this week in Central Florida. "We're looking at a pattern change, meaning we're going to be seeing a rise in some moisture. Right now, starting in our southern viewing area – Brevard, as well as Osceola counties – could be seeing some showers and southern Orange County this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
Fixing flooded Sanford road could cost at least $1 million
SANFORD, Fla. - While floodwaters continued to creep up around Sanford City Hall Monday, officials inside discussed what they needed to do next. Because of soft soil, the stretch of Seminole Boulevard could require at least a million dollars to fix, something that could take away from other projects according to the city's director of public works.
Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
Are Florida homeowners required to disclose past flood damage when selling a house?
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian left almost everything that Polly Joy owned in ruins. "As you can see down in there it’s starting to mold," she said as she showed us around her Kissimmee home. When Joy bought her home in 1995, she says she was never...
UCF students search for places to stay after apartments destroyed by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A week and a half since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, some University of Central Florida students are still looking for a place to stay. Many of those students aren’t just looking for a home, but they are also looking to replace all of their belongings. At...
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
Hurricane Ian: Residents in these Florida counties can apply for Transitional Shelter Assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FEMA is now helping families in several Central Florida counties find temporary housing who can't return home because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. It's called Transitional Shelter Assistance. Those who apply and are approved will be set up with hotel rooms paid for by the government until their homes are ready.
Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms
FEMA is helping Orange County families get hotel rooms paid for by the government until their home is fixed following damage by Hurricane Ian. It's through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
Hurricane Ian: Disaster Recovery Center opening for Orange County residents
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian will soon have a one-stop shop for assistance in recovering from the storm. A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open at Barnett Park beginning Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The park is located at 4801...
Orlo Vista residents clean up after Hurricane Ian leaves them in deplorable conditions
ORLO VISTA, Fla. - Imagine everything you own, destroyed before your eyes. That's the sad reality for many in Orange County's Orlo Vista neighborhood. Dianne Scott evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian and came back home to devastated homes. She said, "I lost a lot of my pictures, a lot of...
Hurricane Ian deaths include 2 men in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - According to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, the number of Hurricane Ian-related deaths has eclipsed 100. Two of the deaths happened in Osceola County, including a resident of the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee who stayed behind after the community was evacuated and a Haines City resident who suffered an injury while preparing for Hurricane Ian and was taken to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital where he later died.
People line up for hurricane relief aid from FEMA in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - People lined up in Orlando’s Barnett Park. They're hoping for help from federal, state, and local agencies after Hurricane Ian tore through central Florida. Luis Diaz and Katherine Millan came for assistance after water flooded the Orlando home they rent. "This is my last straw, see...
