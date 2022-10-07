Read full article on original website
Indigenous artist teaches Native American history at the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture. The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow...
Pow Wow youth
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM MDT. The late evening news on...
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s back and better than ever, the opening night of the 34th annual Black Hills PowWow is underway at The Monument in Rapid City. The PowWow made its triumphant return tonight after a two-year hiatus because of the covid pandemic. It has become one of the premier American Indian cultural events in the United States. Attracting dancers, singers, and artisans from the U.S. and Canada, along with thousands of spectators enjoying Native American culture.
Voter Turnout
Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Medical homes provide consistent care for children and help parents make informed decisions. Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:37...
MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People rallied in support of reproductive rights and protecting democracy at a ‘Women’s Wave’ march Saturday in Halley Park. The event was organized by the National Organization of Women in South Dakota, Sisters United South Dakota, and the American Association of University Women.
Gas prices rise nationwide, relief may be in sight for our area
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
Warm to start the work week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday looks to be the last call for warm temperatures highs look to range from the upper 60s to upper 70s with gradually clearing skies. Tuesday night a cold front looking to make its way into the region, this will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers Tuesday night. Along with the cold front gusty conditions will persist from Tuesday until Wednesday.
Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures on this Native American Day. Highs will soar into the 70s in many locations, which will be 10 or more degrees above normal for this time of year. The first of two cold front swings through...
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
Stevens girls tennis team wins state title
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up out at Sioux Park on Friday. Stevens captured the team championship with 479 points. Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Lincoln finished second and 3rd.
Hardrockers lose sixth straight soccer match
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines Hardrockers had another rough outing Sunday as they gave up six goals in their loss to Colorado Christian. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights from an eventful first half.
Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Spartans drew the short end of the stick on Friday as they traveled to take on the undefeated Tea Area Titans. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team capped off their perfect season with another state championship. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
