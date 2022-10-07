ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

RAPID CITY, SD
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s back and better than ever, the opening night of the 34th annual Black Hills PowWow is underway at The Monument in Rapid City. The PowWow made its triumphant return tonight after a two-year hiatus because of the covid pandemic. It has become one of the premier American Indian cultural events in the United States. Attracting dancers, singers, and artisans from the U.S. and Canada, along with thousands of spectators enjoying Native American culture.
RAPID CITY, SD
Voter Turnout

RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People rallied in support of reproductive rights and protecting democracy at a ‘Women’s Wave’ march Saturday in Halley Park. The event was organized by the National Organization of Women in South Dakota, Sisters United South Dakota, and the American Association of University Women.
RAPID CITY, SD
Warm to start the work week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday looks to be the last call for warm temperatures highs look to range from the upper 60s to upper 70s with gradually clearing skies. Tuesday night a cold front looking to make its way into the region, this will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers Tuesday night. Along with the cold front gusty conditions will persist from Tuesday until Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
RAPID CITY, SD
Stevens girls tennis team wins state title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up out at Sioux Park on Friday. Stevens captured the team championship with 479 points. Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Lincoln finished second and 3rd.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hardrockers lose sixth straight soccer match

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines Hardrockers had another rough outing Sunday as they gave up six goals in their loss to Colorado Christian. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights from an eventful first half.
RAPID CITY, SD
Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Spartans drew the short end of the stick on Friday as they traveled to take on the undefeated Tea Area Titans. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team capped off their perfect season with another state championship. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
SPEARFISH, SD

