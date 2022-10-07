RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s back and better than ever, the opening night of the 34th annual Black Hills PowWow is underway at The Monument in Rapid City. The PowWow made its triumphant return tonight after a two-year hiatus because of the covid pandemic. It has become one of the premier American Indian cultural events in the United States. Attracting dancers, singers, and artisans from the U.S. and Canada, along with thousands of spectators enjoying Native American culture.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO