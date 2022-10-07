ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, NJ
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Wells Fargo Bank
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old

Authorities have charged a motorist fleeing the scene of a crash after an 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in Gloucester County. The boy was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue in Franklin Township around 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle that fled the scene, according to Franklin Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Boy, 16, dead, 17-year-old victim injured in Passaic stabbing

PASSAIC, NJ (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a Passaic stabbing early Sunday, officials said. The victims, both from Passaic, were stabbed during an altercation near Krueger Place and Poplar Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. While the younger teen was pronounced deceased, the other victim — 17 […]
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Three shooting incidents in Jersey City over the weekend

Nearly a dozen shell casings were located and two men said they were fired upon on a Jersey City street early Monday morning, police said in radio transmissions. Police investigating reports of shots fired found that a vehicle at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Avenue was struck by a bullet, according to the transmissions. Minutes later at least 10 shell casings were recovered in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister

A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement

It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. The victim has been identified as Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Teen, 16, stabbed to death, 17-year-old wounded in Passaic fight

A 16-year-old was stabbed to death and another juvenile injured following a fight early Sunday in Passaic, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Passaic police responded around 1:15 p.m. to Krueger Place and Poplar Street for a reported “altercation” and stabbing. They found the male victims, ages 16 and 17, both of Passaic.
PASSAIC, NJ
fox29.com

Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people

TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy