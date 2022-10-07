Read full article on original website
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against Wisconsin
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State's 52-21 win over Wisconsin
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State's 52-21 rout of Wisconsin
Timothy D. Vollmar
Timothy D. Vollmar, of Milton, WI, passed away on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on May 27th, 1953 to the late August F. Vollmar and Lucia H. Mack in Fort Atkinson, WI. Timothy went to Craig High School in Janesville. He earned a Bachelor of Biology and a Minor in Philosophy from Milton College. He worked at GM as a Metal Finisher for 30 years. In his younger years, he was an avid weightlifter, and won many trophies, awards, and set records for his weight category in Powerlifting. He was nicknamed “the Hulk” by his fellow weightlifters and was very proud of his success.
Madison could become 'city model' for activating Very Asian Week
The room was filled with more Asian Americans than Tory Miller could ever remember having been in before in Wisconsin. On July 7, 2022, close to 200 people gathered at American Family Insurance’s Spark building to celebrate what it means to be “very Asian” during the Very Asian & Very American Panel Discussion.
Gracie Roemer
Gracie Roemer, 89 of Sauk City passed away Sunday 10/9/2022 at Sauk-Prairie Hospital. She was born in Freeport, Illinois and was the daughter of Louis & Grace (Baker) Marassa. She Married Roland Roemer April 2, 1948 and he passed away April 7, 2000. Surviving is one daughter, Sally (Michael) O’Mara...
Theodore John Fondrk
MADISON – Theodore Fondrk, also known as Dad, Brother, Teodoro, Fonzie, Teddingtons, Pook and Ted, was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, uncle and friend. He died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Ted was born at home and grew up on the East-side of Madison with his loving parents,...
Karen E. Booth
Karen E. Booth, age 74, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Middleton Village on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Aug. 2, 1948 to the late Gersham “Rex” and Marie A. (Schlough) Booth. Karen grew up and attended school in Mazomanie. Karen worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for 43 years. She enjoyed driving her car and would often enjoy Sunday drives with her longtime companion Linus Bong; he preceded her in death in Apr. of 2020. She loved country music, traveling with a trip to Hawaii which was especially memorable. Karen also loved to cheer on the Packers and Badgers.
David Leo Wipperfurth
DANE – David L. Wipperfurth, age 68, of Dane, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1954, in Madison, Wis., the son of Norbert and Margaret (Rankin) Wipperfurth. David was a 1972 graduate of Lodi High School and then attended UW-Madison. David...
Loper Report: Horror rules box office again
MADISON, Wis. — Horror ruled the box office over the weekend. Wil Loper has more.
Darla M. Erbs
Darla M. Erbs, 58, of Hillsboro, died October 7, 2022, at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro. She was born on December 8, 1963, the daughter of William and Lois Stockwell. Darla married Tim Erbs on August 24, 1990. She loved her dogs, watching hummingbirds, and going to the drag races in Hillsboro. Darla enjoyed going fishing, gardening and in her younger years rock climbing on the bluffs.
CEO of Madison-based media company on nukes, climate change and his Hemingway 'side gig'
Robert Elder is a journalist, author, digital strategist and — since May — president and CEO of the Outrider Foundation, a nonprofit media group with offices on East Washington Avenue that was launched in 1999 by Frank Burgess, who 25 years earlier founded Madison Investment Advisors. Outrider focuses...
WATCH: Mike Leckrone previews his one-man show
MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger Band director Mike Leckrone joins Live at Four to talk about his one-man show titled "Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness."
Team Red wins in Badgers annual Red-White Scrimmage
MADISON, Wis. — And it's already time to start talking hoops. The Wisconsin men's basketball team held its annual Red-White Scrimmage Sunday afternoon, giving fans a chance to check out the team before the regular season gets underway in a couple weeks. Freshman guard Connor Essegian led...
Darlington spoils Belleville's perfect season, wins 34-24
Darlington spoils Belleville's perfect season, wins 34-24
Debut delight for Leonhard, Badgers win first game after firing Chryst
EVANSTON, Ill. — One week after parting ways with Paul Chryst, the Badgers parted ways with their losing streak. Wisconsin scored a dominant victory over Northwestern, 42-7, in front of the Wildcat faithful at Ryan Field. It was a confidence-boosting debut for interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard took...
Kamo'i Latu named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, a Badger football player was given a Player of the Week award. Safety Kamo'i Latu was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday, following an impressive display against Northwestern. The junior from Honolulu hauled in two interceptions during Saturday's game, the first and second of his career.
