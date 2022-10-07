Read full article on original website
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Malham Named SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman midfielder Makenzie Malham was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Malham notched her first collegiate assist in the first goal of Sunday’s match against Vanderbilt, then followed up with another one a minute and a half later. Against Florida on Thursday, she contributed to the attack and fired off a shot on target.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Golf in Sixth at Stephens Cup
The No. 9-ranked Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up day one of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, standing in sixth place at 7-over par, as play was suspended in round two. Arkansas played all 36 holes to finish with a 583 on the day. Arkansas is seven strokes behind fifth-place South Carolina (who hasn’t completed round two) and four strokes ahead of seventh-place LSU. The Razorbacks will look for a low third round tomorrow for a chance to be one of six teams to move on to Wednesday’s match play.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Perico 2nd As Rd2 at Stephens Cup Suspended
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – Arkansas struggled in the morning session but were a 4-under-par in the afternoon before play was suspended with the Razorbacks needing to play 1-to-3 holes to complete their round. Arkansas was in seventh place at (+2) when play was suspended through 33 holes. The Razorbacks are being led by fifth-year senior Julian Perico, who is second at 8-under-par with three holes left to play in his second round.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
2023 Arkansas Gymnastics Schedule Released
With less than three months remaining until the Gymbacks take the floor for the 2023 season, the team’s full schedule has now been revealed. Arkansas has 10 regular season meets on deck for 2023, which includes five at home. Three will take place at Barnhill Arena, and two are set for Bud Walton Arena. Last season, the Gymbacks made history with the first-ever gymnastics meet at the venue against Auburn on. Jan 14, and a new single-meet attendance record was set with 10,345 fans in the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 9 Hogs Host Vandy in Pink Match
FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (9-2-1, 4-1-0 SEC) open the October home slate with Vanderbilt (8-1-3, 2-1-2 SEC) for the annual pink match. The Hogs look to continue their quest to their fourth straight SEC regular season title, one match back from Alabama. Who: No. 9 Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 9 Soccer Shuts Out Fifth Straight Opponent; Defeats Vanderbilt 3-0
FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-2-1, 5-1-0 SEC) shut out Vanderbilt (8-2-3, 2-2-2 SEC), 3-0, in front of 2,263 fans, the seventh largest crowd in Razorback Field history. Sunday’s victory marked Arkansas’ fifth straight shutout, all of which have come in SEC play. It’s the most consecutive league shutouts...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback MBB Red-White Set for 2 pm; On SEC Network Plus
FAYETTEVILLE – The 2022 Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, returns to Barnhill Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) with tip-off set for 2 pm. The game will also be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus. The annual intrasquad scrimmage is free to the public and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Battle Back, But Fall in Five to Wildcats
Down 2-1 in the match, the Razorbacks answered the call and evened Saturday’s series finale against the No. 19 Wildcats at two sets apiece, but the visiting team prevailed and took the deciding set 15-12 for a 3-2 victory. The Hogs move to 11-5 overall and 2-4 in conference,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Fall to No. 23 Mississippi State, 40-17
2Q, 1:11 – Touchdown Arkansas. Rocket Sanders with the 3 yard touchdown rush. Malik Hornsby throws his first career touchdown pass to Bryce Stephens. The 54 yard reception was also Stephens first career touchdown reception.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Closes Out SMU Fall Invite With Two Wins
DALLAS – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team wrapped up play in the SMU Fall Invitational with singles against Wichita State. Arkansas got two singles wins over their Wichita State opponents on courts one and two. Junior Lenka Stara got her second singles win of the weekend, coming out on top of a three-set showdown 6-3, 4-6, 10-2 over Anzo of Wichita State. Freshman Yuhan Liu recorded her second singles win as well, defeating Kurahashi in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road Saturday for its first true road game of the season at No. 23 Mississippi State. Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium will be at 11:00am CT on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or...
Comments / 0