With less than three months remaining until the Gymbacks take the floor for the 2023 season, the team’s full schedule has now been revealed. Arkansas has 10 regular season meets on deck for 2023, which includes five at home. Three will take place at Barnhill Arena, and two are set for Bud Walton Arena. Last season, the Gymbacks made history with the first-ever gymnastics meet at the venue against Auburn on. Jan 14, and a new single-meet attendance record was set with 10,345 fans in the building.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO