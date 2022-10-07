Gardner looks back on eight years during her final State of the County address
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday used her final State of the County address to tout the advancements she said the county has made in the last eight years in nearly every facet of government functions and services.
Gardner, D, was elected in 2014 as Frederick County’s first executive in the shift from a commissioner-led government to a charter government with an executive and County Council.
