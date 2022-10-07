ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Gardner looks back on eight years during her final State of the County address

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2dZE_0iPLiYgf00

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday used her final State of the County address to tout the advancements she said the county has made in the last eight years in nearly every facet of government functions and services.

Gardner, D, was elected in 2014 as Frederick County’s first executive in the shift from a commissioner-led government to a charter government with an executive and County Council.

Comments / 1

Related
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
265
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy