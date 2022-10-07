ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly southwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gm6v_0iPLiEHN00

CHARLOTTE — A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, police said.

Officers responded to a home on Green Ivy Lane, near Archdale Drive, to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.

Desmond Balogun, 30, was found shot and taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

Clifford Leon Smith Jr. was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and put in the Mecklenburg County Jail after the shooting.

Balogun died Wednesday night from his injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Smith is now charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Victim shot during Facebook Marketplace meetup gone wrong in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: Man brings gun on high school campus after flashing it in nearby road rage incident

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of a Union County high school while dropping off his sibling, deputies told Channel 9. The incident happened Monday morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a man was involved in an off-campus road rage incident where he flashed a gun at another driver on Cuthbertson Road. Then, he turned into the campus of Cuthbertson High School to drop off his sibling, deputies said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Leon Smith#Violent Crime#Cmpd#Green Ivy Lane#Facebook Marketplace#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

One person dead following shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim along International Drive Northwest, not far from Poplar Tent Road in Concord. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said investigators are on the scene in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. No details were immediately released about any victims or how the incident occurred.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Have You Seen Her? 91-year-old Charlotte woman is missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 91-year-old charlotte woman is missing and police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her whereabouts. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 91-year-old Willie McLean, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday near 2900 Coronet Way, which is north of the Enderly Park area. She […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
WSOC Charlotte

Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a bus stop. Police said just before 5 p.m., they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, witnesses told police...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arrest Made in York County Double Homicide

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in York County. Detectives say 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Gastonia. Bumgardner is accused of killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, on Saddle Ridge Road on September 27. The victims were found dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Woman pleads guilty to 2018 fatal shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After pleading guilty to being involved in a fatal shooting that left a woman dead in October 2018, one woman has been sentenced to prison. Yamina Rookard, 21, appeared in Mecklenburg County court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 80-108 months (6-9 years) in prison for the death of Jessica Smith, 29, in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy